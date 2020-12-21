Look no further if you have questions about home charging the Ford Mustang Mach-E? Now that we've spent some time with a Mach-E, we put together this video to explain your home charging options, including how long it takes to charge and what EV charging equipment you can use.

The 2021 Mustang Mach-E is beginning to arrive in showrooms in the US, so customer deliveries should begin any day now. Many, if not most Mustang Mach-E buyers, will be bringing a fully-electric car home for the very first time.

The biggest difference between an EV and an ICE vehicle is how you refuel (or recharge) it, so new Mach-E owners will most certainly have questions about charging.

Will You Need To Buy a Home Charger?

The good news is that Ford is including a very capable mobile charging connector with the Mustang Mach-E. In many instances, manufacturers only supply a 120V occasional-use EVSE, and basically force the owner to invest in a more powerful level 2, 240V unit.

Ford's Mach-E website provides a chart that explains charging times

The mobile charger that Ford is including can deliver 30-amps to the vehicle (we were originally told it could deliver 32-amps, but it appears the final version is only rated at 30-amps, which is not a big difference). Charging the Mach-E at 30-amps is going to be good enough for nightly charging in most instances.

So there's no big rush to run out and get a more powerful wall charger, like Ford's Connected Charge Station that they are selling for $799.00 That unit will deliver the full 48-amps that the Mach-E can accept and will charge the vehicle 60% faster.

However, most owners will return home at night with their state of charge 70% or higher, and the 30-amp mobile charger will easily return the car to 100% by morning. It's very rare that you'll roll into the garage at 10% and need to be 100% charged by morning. Even if the car was only at 85% or 90% after charging overnight, that will probably be more than what's needed to get you through the day and back home to plug back in.

We're not discouraging Mach-E owners from getting a higher-powered home charging solution, just explaining that they may find that they don't need to spend the extra money on one.

Gallery: Mustang Mach-E home charging advice

4 Photos

Since we had the Mach-E in our charging garage, we tested it out with seven popular home EVSE just to make sure there weren't any compatibility issues, and there weren't. It doesn't happen often, but every now and then when a new EV comes out we discover that it doesn't communicate properly with one of the available charging stations, and the OEM and the EVSE company have to get together to solve the issue.

When I first got my BMW i3 it wouldn't charge on the Leviton charger I had, and I've also heard early Bolt EV owners had some difficulty also. Luckily, there weren't any issues, and we even charged the Mach-E without issue on a Gen 3 Tesla Wall Connector using a Tesla to J1772 adapter.

The Tesla to 1772 adapter is needed to charge the Mach-E from a Tesla Wall Connector or Destination Charger

Ford's Mobile Charger Hits The Mark

While we really like Ford's mobile charging solution, we couldn't help but see Tesla's mobile charger when we looked at it. They are very similar units and that's a good thing because Tesla's mobile connector is probably the best one available today. Tesla always provided a robust 120V / 240V charger with its cars, way before anyone else did.

The Mach-E's mobile charger looks a lot like Tesla's - and that's a good thing

Like Tesla's unit, Ford's mobile charger has interchangeable adapters allowing the user to plug into either a regular 120V household outlet or a 240V, NEMA 14-50 receptacle. It's important to note that you need to have an available NEMA 14-50 outlet on a dedicated 50-amp circuit in order to use the mobile charger at the 30-amp charge rate.

Having a NEMA 14-50 outlet installed can cost anywhere from $250 and up, depending on the conditions and location of your service panel in relation to where you need the outlet installed.

Check out the video and let us know if you have any questions about charging your Mustang Mach-E in the comment section below.