According to a tweet released by Said Deep, Director of Ford North America Communications, deliveries of the first Ford Mustang Mach-E in the U.S. are underway.

There are no details about the progress, but at least we can see two images of electric Fords on the carriers.

It's not clear whether Ford will deliver the first customer cars in December 2020 or if it will be January 2021.

The first cars were seen previously also in Europe - in Norway. As of today, already 17 were registered, but the first customer car deliveries probably will happen in January.