As promised, and highly anticipated by many, our 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E first drive has finally been unleashed. We've been keeping you up to date with Kyle Conner's travels and videos. He was in Detroit, Michigan a few weeks ago to check out and drive the Mustang Mach-E. While we shared a first look with you, Ford kept the driving impressions under embargo until early this morning.

To say Kyle was impressed with the Mach-E would be an understatement. Sure, it may be a tough pill to swallow for the many hardcore Mustang fans since it's not only 100% electric, but also a crossover SUV with four doors and available all-wheel drive. However, the Mach-E has Mustang DNA through and through, and it's deserving of the pony moniker. This is because it's quick, nimble, and ready to turn heads, especially with the unique Grabber Blue paint color.

Kyle's driving the Mustang Mach-E 4X. While the '4' designates all-wheel drive, the 'X' lets us know this Mustang has the extended-range battery pack. Kyle takes the Mach-E on a relatively long drive and discusses the electric crossover's regen/brake blending calibration, on-limit handling dynamics, and efficiency. He also shares his overall impressions of the car's driving dynamics.

Conner was most impressed with the Mustang Mach-E's handling, and more specifically, its steering, regen and brake pedal calibration, and power on oversteer. He also says Ford's Co-Pilot360 driver assistance technology is excellent, allowing for an easy breakaway when changing lanes without a turn signal or avoiding an obstacle in your lane. As expected, the Mach-E cranks out plenty of power while remaining virtually silent. However, it's not the most efficient electric vehicle, though the weather didn't help.

Without further ado, check out the video for all the details. Then, let us know, is the Ford Mustang Mach-E exactly as you expected? Is it better? Worse? Are you planning to buy one?