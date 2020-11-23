Kyle Conner takes us for a ride in the 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime plug-in hybrid electric crossover SUV. Yet another addition to Conner's new YouTube channel, Out of Spec Reviews.

If you follow the segment, you're almost certainly well-aware that Toyota is still mostly dragging its feet with EVs. However, the Japanese automaker is the king of hybrids. The Prius Prime plug-in came to market and proved pretty popular, however, it's short on range and it's not a performer. When we learned the RAV4 Prime was coming, we hoped it would be more compelling.

The RAV4 Prime definitely takes things to the next level compared to the Prius Prime. It should sell quite well since it's based on one of the most popular small SUVs in the States. However, sadly, Toyota isn't planning to sell very many on our shores.

We already knew Conner was impressed with the RAV4 Prime. This isn't the first time he's seen it or driven it. However, this is his first video about the crossover that's laser-focused on simply driving the car.

Conner calls the RAV4 Prime Toyota's second-fastest vehicle. Did you do a double-take? Come on, Toyota must have many vehicles quicker than a plug-in SUV. According to Kyle, only the Toyota Supra can out-accelerate the RAV4 Prime. As Conner explains it, the Toyota plug-in crossover is peppier in electric mode than any PHEV he's driven. He says he believes its get-up-and-go outshines even the Polestar plug-in.

In addition to the RAV4 Prime's pep, it feels substantial on the road, it handles well, and it rides smoothly. It also comes standard with all-wheel drive and can tow a decent load.

As Conner has said in the past, he's still undecided on PHEVs as a whole. Are you getting the best of both worlds or the worst of both worlds? Is it a copout by automakers that refuse to go fully electric?

A lot of it comes down to your budget and priorities, though Kyle does say that a PHEV as compelling as the RAV4 Prime on virtually all fronts, can work to give you the best of both worlds. It just depends on your lifestyle and how you plan to use it.