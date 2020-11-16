The ChargePoint Home Flex is one of the most popular electric vehicle chargers in North America today. We set out to see if it deserves that distinction by using one for a couple of months and thoroughly testing it out on a variety of EVs.

The ChargePoint Home Flex is the second generation of ChargePoint Home chargers, arriving about 4.5 years after the original ChargePoint Home was introduced. That unit had a maximum power output of 32-amps, however, the new ChargePoint Home Flex can deliver up to 50-amps to the vehicle. It also has an adjustable power output, allowing the owner to match the delivery to the circuit the unit is connected to. The original ChargePoint Home wasn't capable of "flexible" power output.

The Chargepoint Home Flex also comes with a 23-foot cable, whereas the earlier models could be ordered with cable lengths of 12, 18, or 25 feet. There were actually six different configurations offered in the original ChargePoint Home, based on cable length, power delivery, and whether it was a plug-in or hardwired unit. The new ChargePoint Home Flex comes in a single configuration, the only thing you can change is whether it comes with a NEMA 14-50 or NEMA 6-50 plug.

The integrated connector holster on the ChargePoint Home Flex is one of the best holsters on any EV chargers in our opinion. It swivels up when you remove the connector, allowing for easy holstering when you're finished charging the car. It also has a tapered edge, allowing an easy return even if you're not perfect with your aim. It's also backlit, which is useful in dark garages or poorly lit outdoor installations.

The ChargePoint Home Flex cable comparison review

In the review, we compare the Flex's cables with a few popular competitors, and also conduct a deep-freeze cable test, to simulate how bendable the cable is in sub-zero outdoor temperatures. This is an important feature for those that need to charge their cars outside in the northern states and in Canada. Some EVSE cables become stiff like a frozen garden hose when it's cold outside, and can be very difficult to manage on extremely cold days.

The deep-freeze cable test of ChargePoint Home Flex

We test other features like if the charger will automatically resume charging after a power interruption, and the ChargePoint Home Flex did restart, about a minute after power was restored.

The ChargePoint Home Flex comes with a long list of smart-charging features, like the ability to participate in unity demand response programs, it's Amazon Alexa compatible and through the ChargePoint app, users can view extensive past charging history data.

We would like to see ChargePoint add the ability to power share, so two Home Flex units can share a single circuit. Competitors like the Enel-X JuiceBox and the Tesla Wall Connector can power share, and that can really come in handy with multiple-EV households.

The ChargePoint Home Flex scored an 88 on our ChargerRater scale.

We'll be reviewing all of the popular EV home chargers so we've created a point-based system called the ChargerRater. The ChargerRater five categories and in each category the EVSE starts out with 15 points. Points are then added or subtracted for features and performance. The total is then converted into a 5-Star score. We then offer our own opinion of the equipment, also on a 5-star scale, and beverage the two scores. The ChargePoint Home Flex scored 4.4 stars on the ChargerRater and we gave it a 4.8-star rating for an overall average of 4.6 stars.

Check out the video review and let us know your thoughts on the ChargePoint Home Flex, as well as our rating system.