Ford Explorer PHEV is one of several all-new plug-in hybrids in Europe, introduced - we guess - mostly to lower the average emission and comply with stricter requirements.

But is it a good car? According to the latest episode of Autogefühl, it's quite decent and a spacious 7-seater with great styling, good fuel economy (even with a depleted battery in a hybrid mode) and strong acceleration.

However, there are also some cons. The biggest seems to be the suspension - it's not very bad, but it should be better, as driving over potholes is a quite rough experience. At least buyers should consider smaller wheel sizes.

The other note is the interior build quality - it improved, but is still is not the strong point of the Ford Explorer PHEV, according to the review.

And finally, it might be a bit expensive, because only the top trim versions (ST-Line and Platinum) are available as a PHEV.

In the U.S., Ford has not introduced the Ford Explorer PHEV, but there is the Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring cousin so maybe this review will be helpful also for those who are looking at the plug-in hybrid Aviator.

Gallery: Ford Explorer PHEV

43 Photos

Ford Explorer PHEV specs: