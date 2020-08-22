It's one of the biggest plug-in hybrids on the market.
Ford Explorer PHEV is one of several all-new plug-in hybrids in Europe, introduced - we guess - mostly to lower the average emission and comply with stricter requirements.
But is it a good car? According to the latest episode of Autogefühl, it's quite decent and a spacious 7-seater with great styling, good fuel economy (even with a depleted battery in a hybrid mode) and strong acceleration.
However, there are also some cons. The biggest seems to be the suspension - it's not very bad, but it should be better, as driving over potholes is a quite rough experience. At least buyers should consider smaller wheel sizes.
The other note is the interior build quality - it improved, but is still is not the strong point of the Ford Explorer PHEV, according to the review.
And finally, it might be a bit expensive, because only the top trim versions (ST-Line and Platinum) are available as a PHEV.
In the U.S., Ford has not introduced the Ford Explorer PHEV, but there is the Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring cousin so maybe this review will be helpful also for those who are looking at the plug-in hybrid Aviator.
Ford Explorer PHEV specs:
- all-electric range of up to 42 km (26 miles) WLTP or up to 48 km (30 miles) of NEDC
- 13.6 kWh lithium-ion battery
- fuel efficiency from 3.1 l/100 km WLTP (from 2.9 l/100 km NEDC) and CO2 emissions from 71 g/km WLTP (66 g/km NEDC)
- all-wheel drive (parallel hybrid architecture)
- system output of 457 PS and 825 Nm of torque (3.0-litre EcoBoost V6 petrol engine, 10-speed automatic transmission and 100 PS/75 kW electric motor)
- charging in 4 hours 20 minutes (wallbox) or 5 hours 50 minutes (230 V AC home outlet)
- 7-seats (2+3+2)
- 2,500 kg (5,511 lbs) of towing capacity
- up to 2,274 litres of load space in two-seat mode
- more than 5 meters long, 2 meters wide and almost 2 meters high