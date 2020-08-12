Lucid Motors just shocked the EV space with a claim that its upcoming Air electric car achieved 517 miles of range based on the U.S. EPA's testing standards. Yes, you read that right, this is not another crazy announcement that touts range but hides the fact that it was tested via another, more forgiving system.

Over the years, we've read one headline after another about upcoming electric cars with loads of range. However, inside the article, it typically says "WLTP" or "NEDC" range. Sometimes, it says via independent tests. Other times, there are no details about how the range was tested. Almost invariably, these cars come to market with considerably less EPA range than advertised or expected.

If the Lucid Air launches with a whopping 517 miles of EPA range, it will be an epic feat. Heck, even if it comes to market with 100 miles fewer, it still bests the Tesla Model S, which has significantly more range than any EV today, as well as any production EV ever built.

The EPA hasn't officially tested the Lucid Air, but wait. Don't doubt the range number just yet. Lucid had the car tested by FEV North America Inc. in Auburn Hills, Michigan. The reputable company used strict EPA standards to perform the test. It's also important to note that FEV's results have a reputation for being accurate and matching the EPA's test. Many automakers rely on the firm's testing. In addition, Lucid's in-house range testing and computer modeling both line up closely with FEV's results.

With that said, there are many people who simply don't trust or rely on the EPA's range test. Typically, a car's real-world range is about 20 percent lower than the EPA's estimate. We believe it's important to perform real-world range tests for this reason.

Fortunately, Bloomberg was able to test the Lucid Air's real-world range. To make it even more interesting, it also secured a Tesla Model S Long Range Plus and a Porsche Taycan Turbo S. The publication charged all three cars completely and then set out to drive them in convoy until the batteries ran out of juice.

The results were as follows:

Lucid Air: 456 miles (Estimated EPA Range: 517 miles)

Tesla Model S: 355 miles (EPA Range: 402 miles)

Porsche Taycan: 236 miles (EPA Range: 192 miles)

Regardless of the above, we know full well some people will go to bat against Lucid and its range test. We can hear it now. Was this WLTP? Did they use NEDC? The EPA didn't test the Lucid Air, so how can it have an EPA-estimated range already? People may also criticize Bloomberg's real-world testing. This must be fake. Bloomberg is out to get Tesla. The doubts and comments will go on and on, and the only way to know for sure is to wait until the EPA tests the Air to see if the results match.

We can only hope that EV adopters and Tesla fans will be proud and impressed by Lucid. This is a major achievement in the EV space that deserves a round of applause. We're cheerleading for all EVs, and we've been waiting for the day that a car would arrive to finally push the boundaries on range. Tesla has proven impossible to catch thus far. The Model S, which debuted in 2012, is years ahead of rivals in the EV industry.

There are plenty of details in the Bloomberg article that we don't cover here. Click on the source link below for all the information.

Lucid will unveil official specs for the Air this September 2020. It aims to start deliveries in the spring of 2021.





