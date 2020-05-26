The Tesla Model S has been the electric car range king for years. It's difficult for any rivals to catch Tesla on range and efficiency since its cars are continually updated. Recently, the Model S sedan and Model X crossover both underwent a powertrain reconfiguration, which is referred to as the 'Raven.'

According to the EPA, the all-wheel-drive Tesla Model S Long Range 'Raven' has a range of 391 miles (630 km). However, Tesla says its range was recently increased to 400 miles (644 km), though the EPA's test doesn't prove that. CEO Elon Musk called the test faulty and said Tesla has logs to prove its 400-mile range is correct.

Bjørn Nyland sets out to see if the Model S Raven can achieve at least 600 km of range in his typical real-world range test. He clarifies that he already did such a test in the Model S Performance Raven with 21-inch wheels. However, in this recent test, he's driving the latest Long Range model with stock 19s and Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires.

We don't want to spoil the fun too much here, but it's safe to say the Model S Long Range Raven beats the EPA's 391-mile range estimate. In fact, the Nyland's test suggests Tesla's range rating is correct. Check out the video for all the details.

