How many miles will the 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV travel before you need to push it? Well, it depends on plenty of factors, but we're going with consistency here, which should prove most helpful to our audience going forward.

We assume you've noticed that InsideEVs has started a new mission to test drive a number of electric cars and provide you with exclusive range tests and comparisons. Our colleague Kyle Conner from Out of Spec Motoring will be doing a lot of the heavy lifting at the track in North Carolina. Some of his videos will appear on his channel, while others are featured on our new InsideEVs US YouTube channel.

In addition, our own Tom Moloughney is testing electric cars at his home. In some cases, he's meeting up with Conner at the track, and in other cases, he'll be testing the cars in his own area. At any rate, this will give InsideEVs a new baseline. We'll begin to have a long list of vehicles to compare and provide data on.

One of the most important metrics for EV owners is range, so we're testing all the vehicles at a constant 70 mph to come up with a number for comparison. Interestingly, Moloughney has a Bolt EV test car right now as well, so we'll be able to compare his data with Conner's.

According to the EPA, the 2020 Bolt has an estimated range of 259 miles. We'd like to note that we're not trying to meet or beat EPA range. Our test is not the same as the EPA's, though it will be the same for every car we drive. As you'll learn from the video, the Bolt doesn't achieve its EPA range in our test, but we didn't really expect it to. Driving at a constant 70 mph isn't consistent with the EPA's formula.

As always, after you've had time to watch the video, start a conversation with us below.

Video Description via Out of Spec Motoring on YouTube: