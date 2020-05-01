We'll let you know in advance that we're sharing this comparison with plans for a followup. This is because our video director Kyle Connor is spending some time with the 2020 Chevrolet Bolt as we speak. He's got the car out on the track in North Carolina. In addition, Connor already had his time with the Hyundai Kona Electric, so much so that he took it on a lengthy and informative road trip.

Based on sales, the Chevrolet appears to be more popular in the U.S. than the Hyundai. In fact, it's one of the best-selling EVs on our shores aside from vehicles produced by Tesla. However, sales data between the Kona Electric and Chevy Bolt doesn't tell an accurate story.

The Kona Electric should be selling very well. It's a crossover (or SUV as some say), it starts around $37,000, and it's eligible for the full $7,500 U.S. federal EV tax credit. The Bolt is a hatchback with a similar starting price and no tax credit (in the review he says you can still get the $1,875 credit, but that ended on April 1st). The Bolt is widely available and deeply discounted, though. The Kona Electric is only available in limited numbers in a few markets. Instead of being discounted, it has actually been advertised for over MSRP in some cases.

With all that said, the Chevrolet Bolt is a solid option for EV buyers. You can probably get one almost immediately and secure a fantastic deal. However, we suggest checking out this detailed review first, as well as waiting to hear what Kyle Connor has to share in the near future. Then, you can make an informed buying decision.

Video Description via Forrest's Auto Reviews on YouTube: