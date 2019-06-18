Driving any car from Stamford, CT to Marco Island, FL is a long haul. However, it may be tough in many electric cars due to range issues and a lack of charging infrastructure. We've seen Tesla owners achieve such trips rather easily, but we're now just entering a time when a handful of other EVs — like the Hyundai Kona Electric — can pull this off with minimal issues.

As EV range increases, public charging infrastructure is growing at a more notable rate and some EVs are capable of charging much quicker than they could in the past. Sure, you can take a 3,000-mile road trip in nearly any EV, regardless of its range or fast-charging capabilities, though it will take you a good deal of time.

At any rate, if you're planning on taking a long road trip in an EV, this recent video from Out of Spec Motoring should prove quite helpful. Kyle sets out in a Hyundai Kona Electric Ultimate to provide electric vehicle owners with as much insight as possible. Every U.S.-spec Kona Electric has a 64-kWh battery pack and offers 258 miles of EPA-rated range and standard DC fast-charging capability.

The video is rather long, but it's well worth your time. It provides a plethora of easy-to-understand information primarily related to electric vehicle charging.