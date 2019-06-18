This road trip really pushed the charging infrastructure.
Driving any car from Stamford, CT to Marco Island, FL is a long haul. However, it may be tough in many electric cars due to range issues and a lack of charging infrastructure. We've seen Tesla owners achieve such trips rather easily, but we're now just entering a time when a handful of other EVs — like the Hyundai Kona Electric — can pull this off with minimal issues.
As EV range increases, public charging infrastructure is growing at a more notable rate and some EVs are capable of charging much quicker than they could in the past. Sure, you can take a 3,000-mile road trip in nearly any EV, regardless of its range or fast-charging capabilities, though it will take you a good deal of time.
At any rate, if you're planning on taking a long road trip in an EV, this recent video from Out of Spec Motoring should prove quite helpful. Kyle sets out in a Hyundai Kona Electric Ultimate to provide electric vehicle owners with as much insight as possible. Every U.S.-spec Kona Electric has a 64-kWh battery pack and offers 258 miles of EPA-rated range and standard DC fast-charging capability.
The video is rather long, but it's well worth your time. It provides a plethora of easy-to-understand information primarily related to electric vehicle charging.
Video Description via Out of Spec Motoring on YouTube:
Kona EV US Road Trip | 1,500 Miles (and back) - Pushing the Charging Infrastructure!
A must watch for anyone taking an EV road trip. Follow along with Kyle as he drives from Stamford, CT to Marco Island, FL and then heads back in the brand new Hyundai Kona Electric Ultimate 64kWh.
Using Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Keep Assistant the whole way, the Kona helps ease the workload on the driver during the transit routes between chargers. Kyle uses Plugshare to find DC Fast charging such as EVgo or Electrify America stations and explains the best methodology for long distance road tripping along the way.
