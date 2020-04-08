The Chevrolet Bolt EV is one of the best options on the market today if you're looking for an affordable, long-range battery electric vehicle. The 2020 Bolt test drive video above provides us will all the details.

The Bolt EV came to market as a solid all-electric option for the 2017 model year. It was the second-best-selling battery-electric vehicle in the U.S. that year. Since then, it has sold better than most BEVs on our shores, aside from Tesla vehicles. However, the numbers have been far from earth-shattering. GM updated the Bolt for the 2020 model year, adding about 20 miles of range.

This Chevrolet is a compelling electric car for many reasons. It's peppy, agile, relatively roomy for its small size, and it offers 259 miles of EPA-estimated range, which is excellent for the segment. Many people expected the Bolt to sell much better than it has. Did GM falter by not labeling it as a small SUV or crossover? Are its interesting exterior design cues and middling interior quality at fault?

To be honest, it's really hard to know for sure why more people aren't attracted to the Bolt EV. What we can say, however, is if you're in the market for an EV, do yourself a favor and add it to your list of cars to test drive. We've seen some outstanding deals on the Bolt, so you may be able to get one on the cheap.

If you own a Chevy Bolt, please fill us in with more details in the comment section below. If you aren't a Bolt fan, we'd love to know what turns you off about the car.

Video Description via Nothin' But Car Reviews on YouTube: