According to a recent report by CarsDirect, GM sent a bulletin to Bay Area dealers stating that the 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV is eligible for more than $10,000 in leasing incentives. This pushes the car's lease price to less than $200 per month in select locations.

Each month, automotive manufacturers dish out a new set of incentives for dealerships. While the promotions change and the deals may look different, they're often very similar. However, occasionally you'll see deep discounts and ridiculously low lease prices. It's important to keep in mind that there are many factors involved and deals aren't available in all locations. With that said, you can use the information as support when you haggle with your local dealer to secure the best deal.

The San Franciso lease deal on the 2020 Chevrolet Bolt LT is shown at $169 for 36 months with $2,219 due at signing. It allows for 12,000 miles per year. The deal is based on a Bolt with an MSRP of $37,495. It factors in $7,250 off for all qualifying buyers nationwide, though San Francisco buyers are eligible for an additional $1,400 and current Bolt and Volt owners get another $1,500 discount.

Chevrolet is also advertising a national lease deal on the 2020 Bolt that runs $239 for 36 months with $2,719 at signing.

If you plan to buy rather than lease, an $8,500 rebate and a $1,500 conquest bonus will also get you the $10,000 off. If you live in California, you can get another $2,000 off for the Clean Vehicle Rebate (CVRP). The Bolt also still qualifies for a federal EV tax credit of $1,875 through April 1, 2020.