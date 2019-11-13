Chevrolet Bolt EV proved its high safety in the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety (IIHS) tests in September, but as it turns out, those results didn't fully reflect the actual performance of its headlights.

IIHS rated the Bolt's headlights as "Poor" because they cause too much glare. It cost the Bolt a Top Safety Pick award.

Now, the IIHS says that the headlight rating was carried over from the 2017 model year (as there was no input from GM about a change).

When GM saw a missed opportunity, it reported to IIHS that since 2018 the lights were improved and new tests of the 2019 model year confirmed those improvements.

The 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV (and 2018 model year since March 2018) headlights do not cause too much glare. The modified lights earn an acceptable rating while the Bolt EV can enjoy the well-deserved Top Safety Pick award (just like the Audi e-tron and Tesla Model 3) when equipped with optional vehicle-to-vehicle front crash prevention.

"When the new passenger-side small overlap crash test rating was released in September, the Bolt was not named a Top Safety Pick because the poor headlight rating the car received in the 2017 model year had been carried forward to later years based on information provided by General Motors. Following the September release, however, GM reported that the headlight aim had been adjusted during the 2018 model year to reduce glare. A new test confirmed that GM's change had addressed the glare issue, and the modified lights earn an acceptable rating. The new rating applies to all 2019 models and 2018 models built after March 2018." "The Bolt earns a superior rating for its optional vehicle-to-vehicle front crash prevention system, which avoided collisions in IIHS track tests at 12 and 25 mph."

Requirements for a 2019 Top Safety Pick award: