Is another major refresh in store for 2021?
2020 brought with it a major range upgrade for the Chevy Bolt, but in 2021, we should see even more significant changes to Chevy's electric hatchback.
First, though, do be sure to check out our first-drive review of the 2020 Chevy Bolt to find out more about what's new for this EV.
With 2020 covered, let's move on to what we know about the 2021 Chevy Bolt.
Range
The new 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV got a battery cell upgrade, which increased the pack capacity to 66 kWh and EPA range to 259 miles (417 km).
That's among the best in the automotive car segment outside of Tesla, so this figure likely won't be improved upon more for 2021. In other words, expect no noticeable range improvement for the 2021 Bolt.
"The game-changing Chevrolet Bolt EV will now take customers even farther. Starting with model year 2020, the Bolt EV will offer a remarkable EPA-estimated 259 miles of range on a full charge1, a 21-mile increase over previous model years. The Chevrolet Bolt EV’s winning combination of long range and affordability continues to attract new customers to the electric vehicle segment, and the 2020 Bolt EV will appeal to even more customers by allowing them to travel farther between charging sessions."
Price
Despite the big range bump for 2020, the MSRP price remained the same - $37,495 (including $875 destination and freight charges, excludes tax, title, license, dealer fees).
We suspect that the price may decrease slightly for 2021, but we don't expect a major price drop.
Interior
Here's where we expect to see big changes for 2021.
As our first drive of the 2020 Bolt notes, the interior seems mostly unchanged from previous model years of the Bolt. That's unfortunate since the Bolt's front seats are often criticized for being uncomfortable.
We believe this seating issue will be addressed in 2021.
In addition, rumors suggest that the entire interior will see a revamping that will modernize the now-aging electric Chevy hatchback.
Future Outlook
We're not too far off from seeing the Chevy Bolt crossover (rendered above). Commonly referred to as the Bolt EUV, this new electric car from Chevrolet could prove to be a much higher volume offering than the Bolt.
Details on the Bolt EUV are scarce, but the car is coming sooner rather than later.
Down below are details on the 2020 Bolt. We don't expect many changes to the technical specs of the Bolt for 2021.
2020 CHEVROLET BOLT EV SPECIFICATIONS
EFFICIENCY
Driving Range1:
EPA-estimated 259 miles on a full charge
BATTERY SYSTEM
Type:
Rechargeable energy storage system comprising multiple linked modules
Mass (lb / kg):
947 / 430
Battery chemistry:
Lithium-ion
Cells:
288
Energy:
66 kWh
Warranty2:
8 years / 100,000 miles of battery and electric components coverage
ELECTRIC DRIVE
Type:
Single motor and gearset
Motor:
Permanent magnetic drive motor
Power:
200 hp / 150 kW
Torque: (lb-ft / Nm):
266 / 360
Final drive ratio (:1):
7.05:1
CHARGING TIMES3
120 V:
4 miles / Approx. 6 km of range per hour
240 V:
Full charge in approx. 10 hours
DC Fast Charge:
Up to 90 miles in 30 minutes
CHASSIS & SUSPENSION
Front Suspension:
Independent MacPherson strut-type with direct-acting solid stabilizer bar
Rear Suspension:
Compound crank (torsion beam) with coil springs
Steering Type:
Column-mounted electric power steering
Turning Circle
(ft. / m):
35.4 / 10.8
Brake Type:
Four-wheel disc with ABS; electro-hydraulic; partially regenerative
Brake Rotor Size:
(in. / mm)
Front: 11 / 276 vented
Rear: 10 / 264 solid
Wheel Size:
17-in. aluminum
Tire Size:
Michelin Energy Saver A/S 215/50R17 all-season
EXTERIOR DIMENSIONS
Wheelbase
(in. / mm):
102.4 / 2601
Overall Length
(in. / mm):
164 / 4166
Overall Width
(in. / mm):
69.5 / 1765
Overall Height
(in. / mm):
62.8 / 1595
Track (in. mm):
59.1 / 1501 (front)
59.1 / 1501 (rear)
INTERIOR DIMENSIONS
Headroom
(in / mm):
39.7 / 1008 (front)
37.9 / 963 (rear)
Legroom
(in. / mm):
41.6 / 1057 (front)
36.5 / 927 (rear)
Shoulder Room
(in. / mm):
54.6 / 1387 (front)
52.8 / 1341 (rear)
Hip Room
(in. / mm):
51.6 / 1311 (front)
50.8 / 1290 (rear)
WEIGHTS & CAPACITIES
Curb Weight
(lb. / kg):
3563 / 1616
EPA Passenger Volume (cu. ft. / L):
94.4 / 2673
Cargo Volume Behind Second Row Seat (cu. ft. / L)4:
16.9 / 478.6
Max Cargo volume
(cu. ft. / L)5:
56.6 / 1603
1Your actual range will vary based on several factors, including temperature, terrain, battery age and how you use and maintain your vehicle.
2Whichever comes first. See dealer for details.
3Charging rate varies based on output of the charge unit, vehicle settings and outside temperature.
4Cargo and load capacity limited by weight and distribution
5With second row seats folded flat. Cargo and load capacity limited by weight and distribution.