2020 brought with it a major range upgrade for the Chevy Bolt, but in 2021, we should see even more significant changes to Chevy's electric hatchback.

First, though, do be sure to check out our first-drive review of the 2020 Chevy Bolt to find out more about what's new for this EV.

With 2020 covered, let's move on to what we know about the 2021 Chevy Bolt.

Range

The new 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV got a battery cell upgrade, which increased the pack capacity to 66 kWh and EPA range to 259 miles (417 km).

That's among the best in the automotive car segment outside of Tesla, so this figure likely won't be improved upon more for 2021. In other words, expect no noticeable range improvement for the 2021 Bolt.

"The game-changing Chevrolet Bolt EV will now take customers even farther. Starting with model year 2020, the Bolt EV will offer a remarkable EPA-estimated 259 miles of range on a full charge1, a 21-mile increase over previous model years. The Chevrolet Bolt EV’s winning combination of long range and affordability continues to attract new customers to the electric vehicle segment, and the 2020 Bolt EV will appeal to even more customers by allowing them to travel farther between charging sessions."

Price

Despite the big range bump for 2020, the MSRP price remained the same - $37,495 (including $875 destination and freight charges, excludes tax, title, license, dealer fees).

We suspect that the price may decrease slightly for 2021, but we don't expect a major price drop.

Interior

Here's where we expect to see big changes for 2021.

As our first drive of the 2020 Bolt notes, the interior seems mostly unchanged from previous model years of the Bolt. That's unfortunate since the Bolt's front seats are often criticized for being uncomfortable.

We believe this seating issue will be addressed in 2021.

In addition, rumors suggest that the entire interior will see a revamping that will modernize the now-aging electric Chevy hatchback.

Future Outlook

We're not too far off from seeing the Chevy Bolt crossover (rendered above). Commonly referred to as the Bolt EUV, this new electric car from Chevrolet could prove to be a much higher volume offering than the Bolt.

Details on the Bolt EUV are scarce, but the car is coming sooner rather than later.

Down below are details on the 2020 Bolt. We don't expect many changes to the technical specs of the Bolt for 2021.

2020 CHEVROLET BOLT EV SPECIFICATIONS