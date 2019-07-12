We're still waiting for General Motors to move forth with its huge onslaught of new electric vehicles. Shortly after the launch of Chevrolet's Bolt EV, the manufacturer talked of following it up with other offerings. More official plans were announced later, but details are still pretty scarce.

Back in 2017, GM spoke of a major restructuring in the near future. It called for "at least" 20 new EVs in the next five years, with the first two coming in 18 months. Well, that was over 20 months ago.

Later, GM released a photo of several of these upcoming electric vehicles under wraps. However, since then, the company has seemed "on the fence" about when all of this might take shape, though it continues to assert that it will produce 20 new electric vehicles by 2023. There's also been some confusion pertaining to vehicles for the U.S. market and that of China.

More recently, a trademark filing suggested that a "Bolt EUV" might be next in line. Finally, GM officially announced a $300 million investment and a new production EV for the Orion Township plant.

We still have no idea what the Chevy Bolt "EUV" may look like. However, it's not too hard to make some educated guesses. GM's design language remains consistent enough that we're confident any rendering of a Bolt EUV will share at least some obvious resemblance to the next one.

If you look closely at the rendering, you'll definitely notice Bolt EV DNA. However, design cues from GM SUVs like the all-new, revived Chevy Blazer are present, as well as some minimal resemblance to the Chevy Malibu and other cars and SUVs from the brand.

What do you think of our rendering? Is this how you picture the upcoming, all-electric Bolt-based crossover? If not, we'd love to hear your ideas in the comment section below.