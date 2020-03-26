Deep discounts on the Chevrolet Bolt EV have been common in the past. However, the best incentives were limited to select markets, such as the San Francisco Bay Area. GM has never offered discounts quite like this in such a wide variety of regions.

Despite the Bolt EV's meager sales success, it really is a solid electric car. It offers plenty of range, sporty driving dynamics, lots of space, and appealing tech features. With that said, if you can get one at a cheap price, it's definitely worth considering.

Automotive manufacturers advertise a new set of incentives for dealerships each month. The promotions change and the deals may look different, but they're often very similar. However, in some cases, you'll find deep discounts and very low lease prices. With the announcement of the upcoming 2021 Bolt, as well as tough economic times due to the coronavirus, GM is offering outstanding deals on the 2019 and 2020 Chevy Bolt in many markets.

Above are just a few examples of the offerings in different locations. As you can see, GM is discounting the 2020 Bolt by nearly $10,000. You can lease it in some markets for $199 per month or choose zero interest for six years and get almost $5,000 in bonus cash.

If the 2020 deals aren't available in your area, you can lease a 2019 Bolt for $239 per month nationwide. You can also take advantage of $8,500 customer cash on the 2019 Bolt. This may actually work out to be a better deal since the 2019 model may be sold at a lower price in the first place. Keep in mind, the 2019 Bolt offers about 20 fewer miles of range than the 2020 – 238 versus 259, respectively.

