Our own Kyle Conner recently spent some time with the 2020 Hyundai Kona Electric. It was just one of many cars he's enjoyed lately, and many more are coming soon. The Kona Electric features a 64 kWh battery pack and has an EPA-estimated range of 258 miles.

In usual fashion, Conner put the Kona EV through the paces, did some comparisons, raced it backward (and forward, of course), and took it out for our new standard range test. That means he drove the Hyundai at a constant 70 mph until it would go no more. To see all Conner's Kona coverage and more, visit Out of Spec Motoring and our new InsideEVs US YouTube channel.

You may remember, not long ago Conner did the same test with the Chevrolet Bolt EV. It has a 66 kWh battery pack, 259 miles of EPA range, and a lot in common with the Kona Electric. The big question here is how does the Kona EV's real-world range compare to the Bolt's?

Check out the video to find out. Then, leave us your thoughts in the comment section below.

Video Description via Out of Spec Motoring on YouTube: