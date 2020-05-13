We know the Chevy Bolt EV and the Hyundai Kona Electric are very evenly matched EVs in a lot of respects, so we decided to put them up against each other on the track and see if either would be a decisive winner.

These two electric vehicles are so evenly matched, InsideEVs contributor Kyle Conner couldn't declare a winner after three runs down the track. The first race was the best, as both drivers seemed to launch at just about the same time. However, the Kona Electric seemed to pull out ahead by a couple of feet at the very end and was the winner.

In the second run, the Bolt EV jumped the line a bit and was out in front the entire race. The opposite happened in the third race and the Kona Electric jumped the green a bit and maintained its lead the whole race. If anything, these races proved just how evenly matched these two EVs are on the track.

Starting MSRP HP / Torque Battery Size EPA range Motor Trend 1/4 Mile Time Weight Hyundai Kona $37,190 201 / 291 lb-ft 64 kWh 258 miles 15.1 seconds 3,715 lbs Chevrolet Bolt $37,495 200 / 266 lb-ft 66 kWh 259 miles 14.9 seconds 3,563 lbs

We checked Motor Trend's track tests for these EVs, and they also have these two very evenly matched. Their tests have the Chevy Bolt EV slightly faster than the Kona Electric through the quarter-mile, 14.9 seconds to 15.1.

We also put together a quick graph to demonstrate just how evenly matched these to EVs are in price, power, battery size, and EPA-rated range. The Kona has a slightly more powerful electric motor, but the Bolt EV weighs 150 lbs less, and that makes up for having less power.

The Kona does have the advantage with regard to its DC fast charge rate. The Kona can charge from 0-80% in 54 minutes, as it can accept up to 75 kW. The Bolt is limited to 55 kW and takes about 20 minutes longer to go from 0 to 80%. We recently charged a Bolt EV from 4% to 80% and it took an hour and nine minutes. If we had fully drained the battery, it would have taken another five minutes, making the 0-80% charge total about 74 minutes to complete.

So while the Bolt EV may be slightly faster on the track (according to Motor Trend's tests), the Kona Electric is quicker at a DC fast charge station. Both of these very competent EVs definitely have their advantages.

Check out the video and let us know what you think in the comment section below.