With the Model Y launch, Tesla's S-3-X-Y lineup is now complete. Let's take a look at the latest OCDetailing fly-around video to compare all four cars:

Tesla Model S

Tesla Model 3

Tesla Model X

Tesla Model Y

All of them look spectacular (although not all will agree) and as a side note we must add that the Model S looks amazing, despite the first "generation" being launched roughly eight years ago (andlater tweaked a little bit).

The latest Tesla Model Y is probably the most versatile Tesla ever, which might also appeal to the broadest range of customers.

It checks most of the boxes, from range and performance to utility and it's not nearly as expensive as the S and X. Considering that crossover/SUV type of cars are still on the rise, this is the potential big winner.

