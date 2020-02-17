Ford has made waves on the electric vehicle scene ever since it announced the Mustang Mach-E. It is not only impressive from a technical standpoint, but it’s also controversial since it’s the first time the iconic Mustang nameplate has been associated with a crossover (and an electric one at that).

Both of these points make the Mustang Mach-E a very popular toping among those interested in EVs, and comparing it to the Tesla Model Y seems inevitable. They are both the same style of vehicle, roughly the same size, they have comparable performance and cost.

They are so close in so many respects that it must be causing prospective buyers plenty of grief having to choose between them. But this video published by Cleanerwatt aims to make that decision making process easier by doing an in-depth analysis and comparison of both vehicle in order to determine which of them is best.

Both have their strengths and weaknesses, and you can’t really compare the base Select trim level Mustang Mach-E with the the lowest grade Model Y currently available. According to the video, in order to properly compare the two (looking at versions with similar spec) you need to look at the Mach E Premium which has many of the comfort features that come as standard on the Model Y.

With that being said, the Model Y Standard Range undercuts the Mach-E Premium RWD by some $10,000, all while offering similar features and the exact same claimed EPA range (even though it has a smaller 54 kWh battery versus the Ford’s 75.7 kWh pack). If all you’re looking for in your EV crossover is how much range it has based for the lowest possible acquisition price, then the Model Y beats the Mach-E whichever version you look at.

The video also compares the two in terms of performance, range and efficiency, technology, cargo space and charging and the Model Y wins in all these categories. This does by no means make the Mustang Mach E an undesirable electric crossover, especially if it drives as well as we’ve seen in the promos, but purely as a value proposition, it is beaten by its rival from Tesla.