In late 2020, Ford intends to introduce its long-awaited, next-generation all-electric model, which will be the Mustang-inspired performance SUV.

According to what we know so far, which comes to us mainly via an Electrify America press release, there will be at least a few variants of the electric SUV.

Let's take a look into what we know about the Mustang-inspired electric SUV, which will be revealed in full on November 17, 2019.

Range

The targeted EPA range is 300 miles (483 km), when equipped with an extended battery and rear-wheel drive. The European Ford press releases say up to 600 km (370 miles, says Ford) of range under the WLTP test cycle.

The most important conclusion is that there will be not only the extended battery but also simply a standard battery option, with less capacity, less range and priced more affordably.

Drivetrain

In the case of drive, it was obvious from the start that the "performance" BEV requires use of a dual-motor all-wheel-drive system (with one electric motor per axle).



The latest official message confirms that there will be a rear-wheel-drive version too.

The charging power also was confirmed at 150 kW in the case of the extended battery version (the smaller pack probably will be rated at lower power).

Press release leak?

And here's the relevant information that was recently released by Electrify America when confirming the tie-up with Ford.

"Ford will be releasing its all-new, Mustang-inspired electric SUV, that has a targeted EPA-estimated range of 300 miles with an extended battery and rear-wheel drive, in late 2020.* The vehicle’s 150kW charging ability will allow very quick charging speeds on Electrify America’s 150 to 350kW network.** Ford estimates that its all-new, all-electric Mustang-inspired SUV will be capable to charge up to 47 miles in 10 minutes using Electrify America DC fast chargers, providing peace of mind for customers to be able to charge in minutes, not hours."

Charging

≈150 kW (peak) charging capability in extended battery version

(peak) charging capability in extended battery version up to 47 miles (75.6 km) of range in 10 minutes

from 10% to 80% in 45 minutes

Gallery: Ford Mustang-Inspired SUV Concept

5 Photos

Closing

The Ford Mustang-inspired electric SUV will likely put some pressure on Tesla with its upcoming Model Y. It's worth pointing out that Ford still gets the full $7,500 tax credit benefit in the U.S., whereas Tesla isn't expected to have any tax credit remaining when the Model Y launches.

This puts Tesla at a disadvantage, but the Supercharger network and coolness factor associated with Tesla (as well as a long history with electric cars) could still sway buyers to favor the electric-only Tesla brand.