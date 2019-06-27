Performance Drive provides a brief overview of the 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric. However, the most interesting part is the channel's 0-100 km/h acceleration tests.

According to Hyundai, the Kona Electric can accelerate from 0-60 mph in 7.6 seconds. PDriveTV pulls off a surprising time of 6.86 seconds from 0-62 mph. Even with the Kona's traction control off, the best time sits at just 7.06 seconds.

Follow the link in the video description for more details. In addition, Performance Drive offers a nifty data page with stats and test results, which is available below as well.