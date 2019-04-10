Renault City K-ZE Production Car Unveiling Set For Shanghai Auto Show

1 H BY MARK KANE

Renault City K-ZE is coming to China, maybe to Europe

Renault announced that at the upcoming 2019 Shanghai Auto Show it will unveil (on April 16th) the all-new global car Renault City K-ZE, Renault’s first electric vehicle in China.

The model described as an electric urban SUV will be a kind of small crossover, which is a hot EV segment in China. The concept version was presented at the Paris Motor Show in 2018. One of the most important things of the City K-ZE will be affordability, required to succeed in China.

Renault City K-ZE is based on CMF A platform (with modifications related to electrification), jointly developed with Nissan, and currently used in the Renault Kwid in India.

The City K-ZE will be also 6th EV from French group after the ZOE, Kangoo Z.E., Master Z.E., Twizy, and SM3 Z.E. (based on retired Renault Fluence Z.E.).

“Groupe Renault is entering the world’s largest and fastest growing electric vehicle market. Renault K-ZE showcar was revealed on the eve of the Paris Motor Show in 2018. The debut of All-New Renault City K-ZE production car marks the beginning of Renault and DRAC to turn EV concept into reality. It confirms Groupe Renault’s electrification strategy.”

According to Autocar, the European launch of the electric compact SUV is under consideration.

“The baby EV will be manufactured in China by eGT New Energy Automotive Co, the joint venture with Dongfeng Motor Group and Nissan, created “to develop and produce competitive electric vehicles for the Chinese market”, according to Renault. It is not yet clear where European-sold K-ZE models will be made.”

The concept was rated at 250 km (155 miles) of range on the NEDC cycle.