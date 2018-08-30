Range Rover Evoque PHEV Scheduled For 2019 With 11.3 kWh Battery
Range Rover Evoque will not go far on its fairly tiny battery
Land Rover unveiled the new Range Rover Evoque, which initially comes in conventional and hybrid (48V) versions. In late 2019, also the plug-in hybrid Evoque will hit the market as the third PHEV after the Range Rover PHEV and Range Rover Sport PHEV.
The Rover Evoque PHEV doesn’t thrill us much as the battery capacity will be just 11.3 kWh. The expected range remains unknown. Other than that, the all-wheel-drive capabilities and overall features seem compelling – just take a look at the official presentation below.
Land Rover – Range Rover Evoque PHEV spec
- 11.3 kWh battery
- all-wheel drive
- front: 1.5L 3-cylinder gasoline engine 147 kW (200 hp) and 280 Nm
- rear: 80 kW and 260 Nm electric motors
Categories: Jaguar
Not impressed. It’s almost as worse as the Subaru Crosstrek PHEV.
This is just another “to-be-in-the-game” vehicle.
I have really liked the Evoque from a styling standpoint since it was released 5 or 6 years ago. Have never ridden in one but I know someone who owns one and he loves it (and this is a guy who could literally afford to drive anything, and I mean anything). However, it seems pricey for the segment. Starts in the low $40s (that’s not bad) but optioned up it quickly gets into the $50s and the top of the line goes up to $65k. I imagine the PHEV variant will be priced much closer to the top end of the range than the bottom. For that kind of money you could get a loaded Model 3 Performance or even save yourself a few bucks and “settle” for the LR AWD Model 3 (not to mention the savings on gas).
Now if JLR could squeeze a 30 kWh battery into this thing and give it some real electric range, maybe. But for now this is progress. The train is slowly moving down the tracks, and it will continue to pick up speed over time.
Very different vehicles though.
11.3 kWh isn’t even a decent attempt. For a vehicle this size you need at least 20 kWh to give you a fair PHEV/AER. Next!
Yeah, it might get 15 miles AER?
Short range, plus a small pack means the ICE will probably kick on if you hit the accelerator even mildly assertively.
IMO if a PHEV can’t go at least as far as a 2017 Volt (80km) in pure electric mode it is A) a waste of time; B) gaming the emissions standards; and C) ineligible for any rebate.
But that’s just me.
I hear you, but if the Evoque had a 20 kWh pack and used 16 kWh, it would probably only get 48 miles of AER, which would be pretty cool for a vehicle of that size. Even if it had a 16 kWh pack and used 13, it would only get around 39 miles of AER, and for a car of that size, that would be fairly decent. Anything under 25 miles of AER is hardly worth trying, but anything over 30 is marginal, in my book, and may be worth it.
40+ miles of AER is like getting biscuits with your beer.
PHEV-30. The starter drug for plug in cars.
So every PHEV except the one with the best AER is worthless? I don’t agree. I’m averaging about 200 MPG with my two PHEVs (Pacifica and C-Max.)
This 2020 model should be offering 200+ miles of EV range with NO ICE engine attached. This PHEV is reaching for the lowest bar.
Commenters here only like PHEVs that have 100+ miles of range.
80km is the prefered entry range. Where do you get 100 miles from?