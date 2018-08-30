Range Rover Evoque PHEV Scheduled For 2019 With 11.3 kWh Battery

6 H BY MARK KANE

Range Rover Evoque will not go far on its fairly tiny battery

Land Rover unveiled the new Range Rover Evoque, which initially comes in conventional and hybrid (48V) versions. In late 2019, also the plug-in hybrid Evoque will hit the market as the third PHEV after the Range Rover PHEV and Range Rover Sport PHEV.

The Rover Evoque PHEV doesn’t thrill us much as the battery capacity will be just 11.3 kWh. The expected range remains unknown. Other than that, the all-wheel-drive capabilities and overall features seem compelling – just take a look at the official presentation below.

Land Rover – Range Rover Evoque PHEV spec



11.3 kWh battery

battery all-wheel drive

front: 1.5L 3-cylinder gasoline engine 147 kW (200 hp) and 280 Nm

rear: 80 kW and 260 Nm electric motors