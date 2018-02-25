These 19 Plug-In Electric Cars Qualify For Full $7,500 Tax Credit
2 days ago by Eric Loveday
It’s tax time again. Or tax credit time, if you’ve purchased a plug-in and qualify.
Does the plug-in electric car you purchased in 2017 qualify for the full $7,500 U.S. federal tax credit?
If it’s listed below, it does. If not, then it still qualifies for a reduced amount, which you can find here on our Compare EVs page.
*Editor’s Note: Be sure to consult with your accountant before filing. Only he or she is fully qualified to advise on your particular tax situation. Tax form for plug-in electric vehicle credit should be available on March 8 this year. There’s been a delay in its release.
Let’s move on to those 19 plug-ins (listed in ABC order) that qualify for the full amount.
BMW i3 & i3 REx – All Versions – Priced from $42,400 to $51,500 plus options
With battery sizes ranging from 21.6 kWh to 33.2 kWh and available in battery-electric, as well as a range-extended version, the i3 offers multiples choices to satisfy various needs.
Cadillac CT6 PHEV – Priced from $75,095
Its 18.4-kWh battery provides 31 miles of electric range. Combined with the fuel in the tank, total range is 440 miles.
Chevrolet Bolt EV – Priced from $36,620
Its big 60 kWh battery provides it with 238 miles of pure electric range. After the tax credit, its price drops into the upper $20,000 range.
Chevrolet Volt – Priced from $33,220
This plug-in hybrid benefits from a big 18.4-kWh battery that provides it with 53 miles of electric range. After the tax credit, its price is a very reasonable $26,596.
Chrysler Pacific Hybrid – Priced from $ 39,995
It’s the only plug-in minivan on the market. Its 16-kWh battery provides it with 33 miles of electric range. Total cruising range is 570 miles.
Fiat 500e – Priced from $ $32,995
Its 24-kWh battery provides 84 miles of electric range. This pure electric is more of an in-town runabout due to limited range.
Ford Focus Electric – Priced from $29,120
33.5 kWh and 115 miles of electric range make this car a solid choice considering its after-tax-credit price is just $22,495.
Honda Clarity Electric – Offered on lease only
Lease only and only in a couple of states. It does qualify for the full credit, but you won’t get to claim it due to its lease-only status. The leasing company/lender gets the credit here. It’s up to each specific agreement whether or not any of that credit works to benefit the lessee.
Honda Clarity PHEV – Priced from $33,400
A 17-kWh battery provides 47 miles of electric range. Total range is 340 miles and its after-credit price is low at $26,790.
Hyundai IONIQ Electric – Priced from $ 29,500
The IONIQ Electric boasts a 28-kWh battery that provides it with 124 miles of electric-only range.
Karma Revero – Priced from $130,000
Woah, that’s a lot of dough. A 21.4-kWh battery provides it with 37 miles of electric range. Total range of this PHEV is 240 miles.
Kia Soul EV – Priced from $32,350
The 2017 version came with a 27-kWh battery, while the improved 2018 model gets approximately 34-kWh of juice. Range is 93 for a 2017 and 111 miles for the 2018.
Mercedes-Benz B-Class ED – Priced from $39,900
36 kWh on board, but only 87 miles of electric-only range. It’s fairly cheap for a Mercedes though.
Nissan LEAF – Priced from $29,990
The 2017 LEAF, before the launch of the new and much improved new 18 LEAF, featured a 30-kWh battery and 107 miles of range.
Smart Fortwo ED – Priced from $23,800
Just 17.6 kWh of battery and only 58 miles of range. It is the cheapest battery-electric car sold in the U.S. though. After-credit price of $17,050.
Tesla Model 3 – Priced from $44,000
Approximately 80 kWh on board in the Model 3. Range is an impressive 310 miles. A shorter range, cheaper version is supposedly coming later this year.
Tesla Model S – All Versions – Priced from $74,500 to $135,000
Battery sizes of 75 or 100 kWh, AWD and range of up to 335 miles (259 to 335 miles depending on version) makes this rather pricey car a standout.
Tesla Model X – All Versions – Priced from $79,500 to $140,000
Battery sizes of 75 or 100 kWh, AWD, and range of up to 295 miles (238 to 295 miles depending on version) puts this electric SUV in a class of its own, but it’s expensive.
Volkswagen e-Golf – Priced from $28,995, slightly more for improved 2017 model
2016 and 2017 e-Golf were sold in the U.S. last. The 16 version had a 24.2-kWh battery pack and 83 miles of range. The much-improved 17 model got a 35.8-kWh battery and 125 miles of range.
Closing
If you purchased any of the vehicles listed above in 2017 – provided you have at least $7,500 in tax liabilities – then you’re eligible to receive the full $7,500 tax credit. Other plug-in vehicles qualify for a lower amount (see here for the available credit amount for all plug-ins). Consult with your accountant to ensure you get back what’s rightfully yours.
27 responses to "These 19 Plug-In Electric Cars Qualify For Full $7,500 Tax Credit"
Model 3 is priced from $49,000 plus $1,000 destination. None have been produced without the Premium Upgrades Package. The base Standard Range and Long Range cars are just hypothetical at this point; not even the owners manual shows how the manual seats look or operate, for instance.
….. parle vous…?
There appears to be a delay from the IRS in releasing the electric Vehicle credit tax form for 2017. Turbo tax is telling me March 8th but it was previously Feb 23rd so not sure if it will be pushed out further.
I have noticed the same issue on Turbox for my situation. I called them yesterday and actually spoke to someone. She told me the form would be ready in 48 hours. I am guessing 48 hours from Saturday February 24 should make the form ready by Monday the 26th. Keep our fingers crossed.
The form has been updated for 2017 – but the accompanying instructions to fill out the form have not. That one is still the 2016 version.
Isn’t the IRS great?
Same issue for me. The good news is that the IRS website finally has updated the 8936 form as of Feb 23rd, so hopefully not too much longer.
I know that this has been reported before on Insideevs.com but I think it’s worth a rehash.
Ford plans to spend $11 billion on electrification by 2022. By 2022 Ford plans to be producing 40 electrified vehicles of which 16 are supposed to Battery Electric Vehicles with the rest being Plugin Hybrid Electric Vehicles; https://www.reuters.com/article/us-auto … SKBN1F30YZ. One or two of the 16 BEV vehicles might be dedicated BEV only models but most of the BEVs vehicles will have to be multi propulsion platform vehicles like the Focus is now (hopefully with better integrated EV design).
Ford current only produces 17 different models, not counting commercial vehicles. If Ford keeps with its’ plan, almost every Ford model will have to get a BEV variant. I am excited that we will have 15 other BEV choices from Ford besides the Focus Electric.
Think about it; almost EVERY Ford model will have an all-electric variant, in less than four years!!! No other manufacturer is stepping up like this. Not even Tesla has committed to having SIXTEEN all electric models in four years.
Ford is not prone to false statements; quite the contrary, they keep their cards very close to the chest. Often Ford starts production of new models without alerting the media. For example, my 2017 Focus Electric was built in September of 2016 but Ford did not officially announce production of the 2017 Focus Electric until March of 2017.
You can say this is vaporware if you like but I still think this is an awesome commitment by Ford. Ford may have trouble achieving this lofty goal but you can bet they were working on this plan for years before they even mentioned it. Whether you are for or against Ford, watching them try to put 16 separate BEV models into production in less than four years should be very exciting.
So they will make a bunch of conventional hybrids and keep hiding their only bev. It’s vaporware until proven otherwise.
It will be amazing if they release all of them, in volume, and promoted in all markets. Color me skeptical, but fingers crossed!
We hope you are right, FFE!
Setting the record straight, you stated above:
1) “~most of the BEVs vehicles will have to be multi propulsion platform vehicles like the Focus is now (hopefully with better integrated EV design).”
–
Um, the Ford Focus is a 100% EV.
2) “Ofen Ford starts production of new models without alerting the media. For example, my 2017 Focus Electric was built in September of 2016 but Ford did not officially announce production of the 2017 Focus Electric until March of 2017.
–
Ford Focus EV Production began quietly in the fall of 2011 for the 2012 model year.
What you refer to as multi propulsion platforms are being built out.
The Ford Energi twins, Fusion Energi and C-Max Energi, both low range Plug-in PHEV’s.
The C-Max Energy discontinued for 2018 and reported phasing out of the entire Fusion line-up for 2019 model year.
Additional Note- What I call the big screen tv cost drop effect:
Ford Focus EV Base M.S.R.P. Reduction + Destination Charge:
2012 $39,220.00
2018 $29,120.00
Source: NADA
Best-
The Focus currently IS a multi-propulsion platform, as there is an ICE Focus as well as the Focus EV. They just don’t have the hybrid nor PHEV variants on it.
We bought a C-Max Energi only to have product cancelled 4 weeks later. Not much of a commitment. That aside we really like our C-Max and wish Ford was in this for real and for the long haul.
The C-Max never was a very good EV platform but it had its’ day. Let’s not forget that for years the C-Max help keep Ford near the top for EV sales numbers. Let’s hope that Ford learned from the mistakes it made and comes out with much better EV products in the near future.
I leased one 20 months ago because the lease price plus CA rebate was rediculously cheap. It’s nice but overweight and poorly packaged (battery in “trunk”).
At the time I hoped they would bring out a C-max II that was lighter, better packaged and longer range.
It’s not to be, but the Kia Niro plug in comes close though still only 25ish mile EPA range from one KWH bigger (than C-max) battery.
There have been rumors of an Escape PHEV soon, which would for all practical purposes, be the logical progression of the CMax Energi.
Great Report, Eric!
I must correct copy on two point’s.
The, 0 to $7,500.00 Federal Tax Credit can be recovered by “Owner of record” of The 16kWh or larger traction battery, electric car, purchased in tax year 2017.
1) Based on owners 2017 tax year, Federal taxes owed obligation.
Consult your tax attorney or preparer for guidance.
2) You wrote, “Honda Clarity Electric – Offered on lease only.
Lease only and only in a couple of states. It does qualify for the full credit, but you won’t get to claim it due to its lease-only status. The dealership gets the credit here.’
–
The dealer does NOT get the Fed Tax Credit. The leasing company, seperate and apart from dealer opperations is owner of the leased vehicle and thus collects the full $7,500.00 tax credit.
The lessor may or may not, as official established policy, pass on, in part or in full, the $7,500.00 in the form of reduced lease payments over term of the lease, to the lessee.
Similar to what GM’s, then leasing company’s, Ally Bank, US Bank and GM Financial did with the Chevy Volt, Spark EV and Cadillac ELR from Model years 2011 through 2014 leases.
Starting in 2015 when GM ended its relationship with Ally and US Bank, took GM Financial in-house, this, and with the $7,000.00 reduction over term, 2011 through 2018 in Chevy Volt M.S.R.P.,
the pass through of this Fed Tax Credit ceased.
Additional note:
Chevy Volt Base Price M.S.R.P. Reduction + Destination Charge:
2011 $40,280.00
2018 $33,220.00
Source: NADA
Best-
I’ve got a 2015 coming off-lease this year so I’m kinda in the market; the ~$9,000 residual is an OK buy as I’ve still got 90% SOH and that’s enough to get me around my podunk town most days ($10 evgo DC charge for when I need it).
With $15,000 in tax credits available for my next purchase I’m holding out for a 60kWh model . . . taking on another $200+/mo payment for a sub-40kWh car that can’t actually get me to the coast doesn’t seem economic.
Sad thing (?) is that just renting a $50 weekend special from Enterprise every month or two makes more sense than getting a longer-legged EV right now.
Texas FFE
Think about it; almost EVERY Ford model will have an all-electric variant, in less than four years!!! No other manufacturer is stepping up like this. Not even Tesla has committed to having SIXTEEN all electric models in four years.
If I remember right the numbers from GM are even higher, but don’t mean to pick. Instead I commend all who do more than just squeeze out a compliance vehicle! And vaporware is just wishful thinking. Let’s wait and see what hits the road.
Hmm…interesting. Is Ford going to be a follower or a leader. If Ford is a follower and achieves production of 16 separate all electric vehicles by 2022 then other manufacturers will have had to have done better.
But if Ford is a leader and achieves production of 16 BEVs by 2022 then most other major auto manufacturers must surely be chasing. Either way it sounds ALL manufacturers will be pushing towards BEV variants of ALL their models by 2022. In this case I hope Ford is a follower but either way I hope Ford achieves its’ goal.
LMAO at TexasFFUD.
Ford hasn’t done JACK so far in making anything even resembling a compelling PEV.
In fact, they have been repeatedly caught lobbying to roll back clean air and other Govt regulations in order to sell more and more unsustainable polluting ICE trucks/SUVs all the while:
https://www.citizen.org/media/press-releases/ford-receives-2018-hypocrisy-award-promoting-innovation-and-sustainability
So, as with all the laggard, legacy OEMs–I will believe it when I see it.
What about Kia Niro BEV or Hyundai Kona BEV?
(And how close do Hyundai Ionic PHEV and Kia Niro PHEV come to the full $7500?)
Any BEV would qualify for the full rebate. If it has over a 16 kWh battery pack, it qualifies for the $7,500. This would be the same for the PHEVs. So, for any vehicles that you are considering, check the battery pack size.
Remember, check TrueCar.com when buying.
BMW, in my zip code, gives a good discount off list, on top of including the federal tax credit off the list price.
And now they have the BMW i3 REX Sport.
It also has the BMW suspension.
BMW’s can be leased cheaper than a Bolt, or a Prius Prime Advanced.
Federal tax credit is NEVER taken off the list price by any manufacturer/seller. You have to claim it as a tax credit and it can only be claimed up to the amount of federal income tax you owe (ie. it is NOT a refundable credit).
Yet another gift from the govt. to those who are at least somewhat well off.
They really need to raise the bar and start it at 10kwh. 5kwh is worthless.
Chrysler Pacific Hybrid – Priced from $ 41,995
I’d like to point out that the base price listed on the Chrysler website for the Hybrid Touring Plus trim is now $39,995.
It would be nice if the Feds would properly fund agencies, such as the IRS, so we could rely on timely and accurate information. They are understaffed and keeping up with industry, the public and other demands must be debilitating. And for us, frustrating.