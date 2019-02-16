1 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

Sibling electric adventure vehicles side-by-side. One is a pickup truck, the other an SUV.

This is likely the first side-by-side sighting of the Rivian R1T pickup truck and R1S electric SUV out in the wild.

Though not especially newsworthy, what we do find interesting in this image is how closely each vehicle resembles the other in this frontal view. In fact, we did a double take, thinking maybe there was a green R1T pickup truck out there now.

The only real giveaway to it not being the electric pickup truck, but rather the R1S SUV is that the interior is clearly more darkened from window tint, the longer roof section and rear glass that’s pushed further back.

Rivian drops a small hint in the embedded tweet below that suggests something more than this image is coming. Possibly some video coming soon? Wouldn’t it be swell if there was some footage of these two out on the slopes behind?

We’ve included the full-size image in addition to the tweet below. Additionally, we grabbed a frontal shot of each vehicle from the LA debut for comparison too. See if you can spot the differences up front.