Over 500 Tesla Model 3 Were Registered In Norway This Month
The number of Model 3 registrations is one of the highest for the month in Norway.
Deliveries of Tesla Model 3 in Norway are already progressing. We don’t know the exact number, but we assume at least double-digit result as Tesla Owners Club Norway reported the first 10 on February 17.
It could be already three-digits, as more than 550 Model 3 were registered this month in Norway, compared to 17 in January. The Nissan LEAF is just slightly above at over 570.
The regular volume deliveries are just starting, but at least taking into consideration the registrations number, Model 3 should be one of the top models in the country (maybe within the top 5).
We are eagerly awaiting final numbers, which will appear in a few days.
Source: Tesla Owners Club Norway
11 Comments on "Over 500 Tesla Model 3 Were Registered In Norway This Month"
My sales rep in the US sent me an email saying in-stock Model 3’s have “price adjustments” available. I thought Tesla never gives discounts. Trying to get more details.
Tesla never discounts “new, pristine from the factory” or whatever. “Demos and loaners” get an adjustment for mileage, wear and tear, etc. Sometimes the adjustment is tiny, sometimes quite large. Many of these demos and loaners show “50 miles” on the web site, even fewer on the odometer. They’re just new unsold inventory, of course, and it’s entirely appropriate for Tesla to carry this inventory. But if you use that word around here you better get ready for blowback.
Already 614 according to elbilstatistikk.no
Actually second to the e-Golf and ahead of the Leaf… I’m curious for the final numbers!
Do you actually mean the so much advertised “tsunami” ends up being behinf the e-Golf and only slightly ahead of the Leaf?
The real “tsunami” will probably take place next month but I would be surprised if we see anything like the sales Model 3 had in the US last year.
Lets see how it looks over the year and then comment, or at least over a couple quarters. I know they were rushing a bunch to China this month to make sure there wasn’t a tariff increase.
Sure, we need to wait for final numbers for Europe. But it is actually completely the contrary of what many people claimed, saying many ships loaded with Model 3s would submerge Europe from February, and that most (if not all) of the January production was Euro-spec, etc, etc.
It’s nearly the top registered EV this month in Norway and registrations only began halfway through the month, it’s the 4th most registered EV there this year and it’s only been available for a quarter of that time.
That doesn’t seem so bad, so probably best to wait for a full month of availability before poo-pooing it.
delivery started at the 17.
Come on, it’s only the first half a month it has been selling in Norway and other countries, only a few days more in the Netherlands. It will take nothing for the Model 3 to beat the actual sales record in a year for a single EV, which is 40.000 for the Leaf in 2018. I suspect it could go well above 100.000 units, doing some quick math with the 3.000 units supposed to arrive every week in Zeebrugge. But I hope Leaf, Zoe, Kona, Niro, i3, e-Golf and all the others increase too 🙂 For example, I think Zoe, especially in the second half of the year, will be ahead of Leaf, also because it will have CCS and Leaf is stuck with CHAdeMO. I don’t think Zoe will be first but 70.000 units should be possible.
In Spain Tesla has delivered about 200 M3 in February (starting on 12th) and is already EV sales leader.
European sales in a whole month (March, for instance) can be amazing.