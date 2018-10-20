Jaguar I-Pace Sales Skyrocket In U.S., But What’s A Stable Monthly Rate?
BY MARK KANE
Jaguar put first 170 I-PACE on the road in the U.S. now.
Jaguar delivered a substantial number of the all-new I-PACE in the U.S. in November (first full month of deliveries) – 165, compared to just the first five in October.
Sure, it’s not groundbreaking for a market of 40,000+ sales a month, but it’s important for the premium segment and especially for Jaguar, as the I-PACE accounts for almost 5.2% of total sales volume (3,197) for the brand in the U.S.
Jaguar I-PACE sales in U.S. – November 2018
Is that the start of an exponential growth curve we see there?
Surely, I-Pace sales will increase even more in the coming months, but what level sales stabilize at is anyone’s guess right now. So, start guessing.
