Jaguar I-Pace Sales Skyrocket In U.S., But What’s A Stable Monthly Rate?

18 M BY MARK KANE

Jaguar put first 170 I-PACE on the road in the U.S. now.

Jaguar delivered a substantial number of the all-new I-PACE in the U.S. in November (first full month of deliveries) – 165, compared to just the first five in October.

Sure, it’s not groundbreaking for a market of 40,000+ sales a month, but it’s important for the premium segment and especially for Jaguar, as the I-PACE accounts for almost 5.2% of total sales volume (3,197) for the brand in the U.S.

Jaguar I-PACE sales in U.S. – November 2018

Is that the start of an exponential growth curve we see there?

Surely, I-Pace sales will increase even more in the coming months, but what level sales stabilize at is anyone’s guess right now. So, start guessing.

