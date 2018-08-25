Nissan Sylphy Zero Emission Enters Production In China

2 H BY MARK KANE

Dongfeng Nissan begins production of its Sylphy Zero Emission

Nissan starts production of its LEAF-based Sylphy Zero Emission electric car in it Huadu plant in China through its Dongfeng Nissan Passenger Vehicle Co. (Dongfeng Nissan) joint venture.

It’s the first electric Nissan built in China specifically for Chinese consumers.

By the end of 2019, DFL will introduce five all-electric cars under the Nissan, Venucia and Dongfeng brands.

Sylphy Zero Emission specs:

38 kWh battery

338 kilometers (210 miles), based on the Chinese testing cycle

80 kW electric motor

from 166,000 yuan (over $24,000)

Hiroto Saikawa, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.’s president and CEO said: