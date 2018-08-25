Nissan Sylphy Zero Emission Enters Production In China

“Growth in the Chinese market is a critical part of Nissan’s midterm plan, Nissan M.O.V.E. to 2022. China is already the world’s largest automotive market. But China isn’t just a leader in terms of market size: It stands at the forefront of the development of the industry itself. The market is now evolving extremely quickly, especially in the areas of electrification and connectivity. In fact, China is expected to lead the world in the adoption and spread of EVs in the coming years. We’re confident that the Sylphy Zero Emission rolling off the production line today will become a main player in the EV market here. It’s going to pave the way for our Nissan Intelligent Mobility strategy in the Chinese market.”
“By the end of 2019, DFL plans to launch five new EV models across the Nissan, Venucia and Dongfeng brands. We’re going to roll out a range of EVs that will appeal to customers within all market segments.”
Nissan starts production of its LEAF-based Sylphy Zero Emission electric car in it Huadu plant in China through its Dongfeng Nissan Passenger Vehicle Co. (Dongfeng Nissan) joint venture.
It’s the first electric Nissan built in China specifically for Chinese consumers.
By the end of 2019, DFL will introduce five all-electric cars under the Nissan, Venucia and Dongfeng brands.
Sylphy Zero Emission specs:
- 38 kWh battery
- 338 kilometers (210 miles), based on the Chinese testing cycle
- 80 kW electric motor
- from 166,000 yuan (over $24,000)
Hiroto Saikawa, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.’s president and CEO said:
Dong Feng (pronounced ‘Fung’) means East Wind if you’re curious; typical former state-owned enterprise learning the ropes of neoliberal corporate free enterprise.
Going to be an interesting the world if & when the Chinese finally start taking their seat at the Big Boys table and independently start bringing innovative and cool stuff to market.
Even though they manufacture so much, outside of DJI, they’re still not quite there yet I guess.
Nice design, I would have gotten this instead of my Leaf, not a big fan of hatchbacks.