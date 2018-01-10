Nissan LEAF Sales Increase In September 2018
Steady is how LEAF sales have rolled all year, but finally, we see a significant uptick.
September 2018 is shaping up to be the strongest sales months in U.S. history (thanks largely to what we estimate as an unprecedented surge for the Tesla Model 3) the same surge is not there for the Nissan LEAF, but at least some decent progress has been made in September.
With 1,563 LEAFs sold in September, up from the 1,315 LEAFs sold in August, and an improvement over the sales we noted of 1,149 LEAFs sold in July, it seems the LEAF is finally climbing the U.S. sales chart. The 1,563 sold in September is just south of the YTD monthly high for the LEAF, too. Nissan sold 1,576 LEAFs this May.
In the month-over-month area, sales are obviously up compared to August and year-over-year sales (September 2017 compared to September 2018 show a rise of 48.2% too) but in the calendar-year-to-date category, sales of the LEAF are down by 0.5%
YTD LEAF sales have now reached 10,686 units in the U.S., compared to 10,740 at this point in time last year.
Is the new LEAF finally on the move upwards? Will this rising trend hold? Only time will tell.
20 Comments on "Nissan LEAF Sales Increase In September 2018"
I’m sure the discounted 2018 leaf and the fact that they actually had it in stock help to boost sales a bit :p
It’s a miracle that they almost matched last years YTD sales.
I think the Leaf sales will continue to be unimpressive.
Should I feed the troll?
Nah. Not worth it 🙂
It’s the iron fist sans velvet glove.
Good. I hope the whole world goes electric as soon as possible.
In the context of Tesla going from 17,800 Model 3’s to 22,250 Model 3’s in the U.S. for an increase of 4,450, I am not sure that “shooting up” is warranted for an increase of 248 Leaf’s.
Yeah, I wouldn’t call that a true uptick! It’s also interesting to see an increase of 248 for the Leaf framed as an excellent uptick, when the Bolt had 1,549 in Sept and that was framed as “tepid.” I know that’s somewhat in comparison to the Volt, but still…
See above. We get numbers and write and update in real time.
How long did those people have to wait for their Model 3s, two, three years? Some people are still going to have to wait a couple of more years before take delivery of their Model 3s after already waiting a couple of years. I drove to the Nissan dealership and drove my brand new Leaf home the same day.
+248 is shooting up?
Call it artistic license.
It’s almost a 20% increase. I’d say that might qualify as “shot up”. I’m surprised by the increase. Doesn’t seem to be any reason for it. I would say either Nissan is discounting more, or overall sales will be up for all car makers.
Going from 1300 to 1500 is “shooting up”? That’s pretty abysmal. It doesn’t even match the terrible numbers they had last year.
Still lagging last years YTD Leaf numbers by just 54 Leafs. Were there more selling days last year by 10/1/18 somehow?
Did last years calendar include an extra day in a Leaf Year?
Ha, ha. A Leaf Year. Good One!
Leaf sales continue to impress. Inventories are low but sales continue to increase. I think people are warming over to the price and load of features on the Leaf.
Nissan has announced that the 2019 MY will be virtually unchanged from 2018 MY so people have little reason to wait the 2019 models. The 2019 models are finally starting to arrive on dealer lots and inventory is starting to increase. With a dramatic inventory increase of 2019 models, we might see some pretty sells numbers going towards the end of the year.
I am really looking forward to the 60 kWh Leaf. While the latest update to 40 kWh is nice, there is no way I would consider buying a car with no active thermal management and efficiency that hasn’t improved in 3 or 4 years. Come on Nissan!
What other car, gas or electric, can you buy in this price range with adaptive cruise control AND assisted steering? The current Leaf is a fantastic commuter but is still capable of enjoyable long distance travel. Every car has compromises but the Leaf is still a great value.
Man I was so wrong with US sales of the Leaf. I had them saling 40k
While it’s nice that Leaf sales are rising, it’s being dwarfed by massive Tesla sales. As a comparison, US Leaf sales YTD are less than half of Tesla sales in September alone. This reminds me of a lopsided high school football game where one team has six touchdowns by halftime and the other team has yet to score.