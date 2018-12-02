Nissan Debuts New, More Powerful LEAF Nismo RC

1 H BY MARK KANE

Nissan LEAF NISMO RC is back with more power and torque

Nissan presents today in Tokyo an all-new LEAF NISMO RC racing car, which more than doubles the power and torque of its predecessor from 2011. The new version is based on the second-generation LEAF, which turns out to be way more attractive.

Public debut is scheduled for December 2, 2018 at the annual NISMO Festival at Fuji International Speedway, alongside Nissan’s Formula E race car.

Nissan equipped the new LEAF NISMO RC with two 120 kW electric motors (compared to 80 kW rear-wheel drive in the previous version). That gives it not only all-wheel drive but also far quicker acceleration – 0-100 km/h takes just 3.4 seconds (previously it was 6.85 seconds).

“With dual electric motors, all-wheel drive and an aggressive, restyled body shape, the purpose-built car demonstrates how Nissan’s electric vehicle technology can deliver exciting yet quiet, zero-emission power – a key component of the company’s Nissan Intelligent Mobility vision. The model is equipped with advanced battery technology and drivetrain components from the Nissan LEAF, the world’s best-selling electric car.”

There is no info about the battery pack capacity. We believe that the pack from a production Nissan LEAF (40 kWh) would be not enough to provide constant high power, so maybe Nissan decided to use the new battery (expected at 60 kWh), but didn’t want to disclose the number ahead of unveiling the LEAF e-Plus (currently postponed).

Nissan plans to build 6 LEAF NISMO RC and present them around the world – “so that fans can experience the power and excitement firsthand”.

Nissan LEAF NISMO RC specs:

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.4 seconds

battery capacity: undisclosed

dual motor all-wheel drive

system output: 240 kW (2x 120 kW) and 640 Nm of torque

(2x 120 kW) and of torque curb weight: 1,220 kg

“The pinnacle of electric power, now with all-wheel-drive Powering the all-new Nissan LEAF NISMO RC are two electric motors at opposite ends of the chassis. The motors produce 240 kilowatts combined (120 kW each) and an astounding 640 Nm of instant torque to the wheels. They more than double the maximum power and the torque output of the previous LEAF NISMO RC, which was introduced in 2011. Drivetrain technology sourced from the new Nissan LEAF include the high-capacity lithium-ion battery and inverters. A new all-wheel-drive system gives the LEAF NISMO RC its outstanding cornering prowess. Power is managed independently to each axle, instantly supplying torque to the tire with the most grip to let the car maneuver quickly and efficiently around the track. Similar to the previous model, chassis weight balance has been optimized by the midship location of the battery pack, with the electric motors and inverters ideally placed over the front and rear tires. The LEAF NISMO RC features a multitude of lightweight components and a full carbon-fiber racing monocoque structure, allowing it to tip the scales at just 1,220 kilograms. The power-to-weight ratio results in an impressive performance of zero to 100 kph in just 3.4 seconds – 50% quicker than the previous model. Race-ready styling While the exterior of the all-new Nissan LEAF NISMO RC is spiritually based on the original LEAF NISMO RC, it sports a more aggressive exterior. A long hood and Nissan’s signature V-motion grille highlight the totally restyled front end. The distinctive silver-and-black paint scheme with NISMO red accents – similar to the Nissan Formula E car – make the LEAF NISMO RC seem like it’s in constant motion, even when sitting still at the starting line. The car’s three-piece bodywork includes removable front and rear sections, fixed windows, LED headlights and tail lights, and an adjustable rear wing for ideal downforce on the tarmac. The model is slightly longer than its predecessor, with an overall length of 4,546 millimeters and a wheelbase that measures 2,750 millimeters. The Nissan LEAF NISMO RC sits wide and low to the ground, with its wind-cutting form measuring only 1,212 millimeters from roof to road – more than 300 millimeters less than the production Nissan LEAF.”