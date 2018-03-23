Nissan To Launch 8 BEVs By 2022, Targets 1 Million Electrified Annual Sales

1 H BY ERIC LOVEDAY

In Japan, Nissan just laid out its future electrified plans, which include the development and launch of at least 8 new pure electric vehicles by 2022.

The automaker says that it’s building on the raging success of its LEAF, the world’s #1 selling electric car.

Unlike most other automakers, electrified here doesn’t mean mostly hybrids. Yes, there will be some hybrids, under the e-Power moniker, but the big news is surely the introduction of these 8 new BEVs.

Not all of these BEVs will be sold in the U.S. though. In fact, it seems the focus is more abroad. According to Nissan, an electric car offensive will be jump started in China where it will sell various EVs under different brands.

“As part of its electrification strategy, Klein said Nissan will launch a product offensive in China led by a new C-segment electric vehicle this year, derived from Nissan LEAF technology. The product offensive will also include an affordable EV in China through the Alliance joint venture eGT New Energy Automotive. This new affordable electric vehicle will be jointly developed by the Alliance and Dongfeng on an A-segment SUV platform.” “Two further electric vehicle derivatives are also being prepared for the Venucia brand.”

In addition, a Japanese kei car will be offered in pure electric form in Japan. Kei cars are hugely popular there, so this vehicle should be a success.

The last of the pure electric offerings outlined in this new plan is the “global electric crossover” vehicle. This, as we confirmed the other day, will be inspired by the Nissan IMX concept.

Moving back to the electrified discussion, which includes those non plug-in hybrids, Nissan says it targets annual sales of 1 million by 2022. There’s no breakdown target for plug-ins only though.

“Nissan expects that electrified vehicles – including electric vehicles and e-POWER models – will make up 40% of the company’s sales in Japan and Europe by 2022 and 50% by 2025. In the U.S., the expectation is about 20-30% by 2025, while in China it’s 35-40%.”

There’s a small mention of Infiniti too, though we wouldn’t read to deeply into it, as the automaker has officially committed to just one BEV in the near term:

“INFINITI will accelerate the electrification trend, with new models being either pure electric vehicles or utilizing e-POWER technology from fiscal year 2021. By 2025, INFINITI expects electrified vehicles to comprise 50% of its global sales.”

