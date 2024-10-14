The Audi Q6 Sportback E-Tron debuted as the coupe-like version of the Q6 E-Tron.

It's based on the same 800-volt architecture as the Porsche Macan.

The top SQ6 trim can sprint to 62 miles per hour in 4.2 seconds.



This is the all-new 2025 Audi Q6 Sportback E-Tron. It’s the coupe-like version of the more conventionally shaped Q6 E-Tron that debuted roughly seven months ago. It rides on the same PPE platform as the Porsche Macan, can recharge at up to 270 kilowatts from a compatible DC stall and has over 400 miles of range on the WLTP cycle.

Two battery sizes and two powertrain options are available. The smaller pack has a usable capacity of 75.8 kilowatt-hours (83 kWh gross), while the larger battery can store 94.9 kWh (100 kWh gross) of energy.

With rear-wheel drive and the entry-level battery pack, the new Q6 Sportback E-Tron has a WLTP-rated range of up to 338 miles on a full charge. Meanwhile, a dual-motor all-wheel drive model with the large pack can drive for up to 407 miles before needing a top-up. We expect these figures to go down once the EPA gets involved, but the coupe-ish EV will likely remain the range king among electric Audis even after the American rating is official.

By comparison, the Tesla Model Y, which is roughly 30,000 euros cheaper, offers between 282 and 373 miles of range on the WLTP cycle.

The efficiency improvement is partly due to the lower sloping roofline of the Sportback compared to the regular Q6 SUV. According to Audi, the whole roof arch was redesigned and the car now sits 1.4 inches lower than its more conventionally shaped sibling. This helped reduce the drag coefficient from 0.28 to 0.26, but it also reduced the cargo space in the trunk, albeit not by much. The rakish EV has 18 cubic feet of room for stuff in the rear, while the SUV has 18.6 cu ft. Fold the rear seats flat and the trunk capacity increases to 48.4 cu ft. There’s also a 2.2 cu ft front trunk, just like the Q6 E-Tron SUV.

Gallery: Audi Q6 Sportback e-tron (2024)

28 Photos Audi

Audi didn’t say how powerful the base, rear-driven version of the Q6 Sportback E-Tron is, but mentioned that it can accelerate from zero to 62 miles per hour in 7 seconds with Launch Control enabled. Next in line is the Q6 Sportback E-Tron Performance, which is still rear-wheel drive. It has 301 horsepower and can sprint to 62 mph in 6.6 seconds.

Adding a front motor results in a system output of 382 hp for the all-wheel drive Audi Q6 Sportback E-Tron Quattro. With Launch Control turned on, this version can get to 62 mph in 5.9 seconds.

Then, there’s the top-of-the-line SQ6, which has a dual-motor setup good for 482 hp and a 0-62 time of 4.3 seconds, while the range is rated at 377 miles. All versions are limited to 130 mph, except the SQ6 which can go up to 143 mph. All-wheel drive trims can tow up to 5,291 pounds, while rear-driven versions have a lower tow rating of 4,409 lbs in Europe.

When fitted with rear-wheel drive and the 75.8 kWh battery, the Q6 Sportback E-Tron can charge at up to 225 kW from a compatible DC stall, while RWD models with the 94.9 kWh can accept up to 260 kW.

Gallery: Audi SQ6 Sportback e-tron (2024)

20 Photos Audi

Adding all-wheel drive ups the maximum charging rate to 270 kW, resulting in a 10-to-80% top-up in 22 minutes. Additionally, Audi claims the Q6 Sportback E-Tron Performance needs just 10 minutes at a fast charger to gain 165 miles of range.

Inside, the swoopy EV gets the same treatment as its SUV brother. This means there’s an 11.9-inch virtual cockpit display and a 14.5-inch infotainment touchscreen running Android Automotive OS as standard. A third 10.9-inch passenger display is optional, as is an augmented-reality head-up display system

In Europe, the 2025 Audi Q6 Sportback E-Tron starts from 65,900 euros, while the top-spec SQ6 Sportback E-Tron starts at 96,200 euros. Production will be handled by Audi’s main factory in Ingolstadt, Germany, with order books slated to open at the turn of the year. Pricing and availability is yet to be determined for the North American market.