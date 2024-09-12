The Porsche Macan Electric's initial EPA range ratings have arrived.

The 2024 Macan 4 Electric earns an estimate of 308 miles, while the Turbo model comes in at 288 miles.

A future base model should be the range leader of the Macan lineup.

The 2024 Porsche Macan Electric's official Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) range ratings are in. And some owners should expect north of 300 miles on a full charge in good conditions.

The Macan 4 Electric earned an EPA rating of 308 miles, while the high-performance Macan Turbo Electric landed at 288 miles, Porsche spokesperson Calvin Kim confirmed to InsideEVs on Thursday. Those are the Macan Electric's two inaugural trims. Two more—a base model and the 4S—will follow.

On paper, the numbers are competitive. The Turbo's healthy 288-mile rating is especially impressive, given that that model packs a huge amount of performance. Porsche says it puts down a whopping 630 horsepower and hits 60 mph in 3.1 seconds.

The Macan EV Owners forum tipped us off to the news after spotting the numbers on Macan Electric window stickers found online. Another forum for Macan owners first posted about the EPA ratings.

The first electric Macans should land in customer hands this month, Kim said, while the base model is scheduled to go on sale in late November. We expect that version to deliver more range on account of its single-motor, rear-wheel-drive setup, which should sip fewer electrons than its dual-motor, all-wheel-drive siblings. In a highway range test, a pre-production, all-wheel-drive Macan 4 Electric managed to eke out 322.5 miles before its state of charge hit 1%. The rear-wheel-drive model should do even better.

The Macan Electric is important to both Porsche and its wider Volkswagen parent group's electric transformation. It's Porsche's first electric model to play in the super-popular crossover segment. It's a new electric version of Porsche's top-selling model in the U.S. And it debuts the Volkswagen Group's latest and greatest EV platform, dubbed Premium Platform Electric. (It's the same tech that underpins the new Audi Q6 E-Tron.)

Solid range figures of around 300 miles or more should help the Macan Electric make a splash, even if its pricing means its reserved for a select few. We'll be eager to see how it performs in the real world.

(Correction 4:40 p.m. EST: An earlier version of this story suggested that a rear-wheel-drive pre-production Macan Electric traveled 322.5 miles in a range test. That test was conducted using an all-wheel-drive model. We regret the error.)