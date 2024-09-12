General Motors and EVgo expand their partnership on public EV charging stations.

The two companies will build 400 new DC ultra-fast chargers capable of 350 kW.

The first new "flagship destination" will open next year.

General Motors is joining forces with EVgo, one of the biggest electric vehicle charging operators in the United States, to build 400 ultra-fast DC chargers nationwide to support the growing number of battery-powered cars hitting U.S. roads.

To be clear, these are individual stalls, not charging stations. However, the two companies describe the new locations as “flagship destinations” which will feature 350-kilowatt DC chargers, ample lighting, canopies, pull-through spots and security cameras.

Most locations will feature up to 20 ultra-fast charging stalls, but some will have even more–good news for those crowded holiday road trips. GM and EVgo said the fancy new stations would be located near shopping areas offering dining, coffee shops and other amenities.

We don’t know exactly where the new stations will be built, but EVgo mentioned that the “flagship destinations” will be deployed coast to coast, including in metropolitan areas in states like Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, New York and Texas. The stalls will be co-branded EVgo and GM Energy–the automaker’s charging and energy management division. The first new “flagship station” is expected to open next year.

The new stalls will make use of EVgo’s prefabrication approach which can reduce the total cost of a new station by 15% and the deployment time by 50%. Similar to Tesla’s prefabricated Supercharger stalls, EVgo’s ready-made structures come with stalls and accompanying equipment already mounted on a metal base plate which is transported from the factory to the charging site.

EVgo’s prefabricated charging infrastructure

This isn’t the first time the American auto giant has collaborated with EVgo. The two companies are already working on building nearly 3,000 DC fast chargers in metropolitan areas. This agreement’s 1,000th stall opened in August 2023, and the 2,000th is expected to become operational by the end of this year.