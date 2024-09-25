The Audi Q6 E-Tron starts at $65,095 and goes all the way to over $80,000 for fully-specced SQ6 model.

The base rear-wheel drive variant with the ultra pack gets the longest range of 321 miles EPA.

U.S. deliveries will start before the end of 2024.

Audi is finally ready to tell us the final specs and pricing for the 2025 Q6 E-Tron. It starts at $65,095, which includes a $1,295 destination charge, the company told InsideEVs Wednesday. It’s the automaker’s newest, most advanced and longest-range EV, and Audi hopes it will be more successful than its other electric high-riders, the Q4 E-Tron and Q8 E-Tron, both of which are available with coupe-like Sportback bodies.

The Q8 E-Tron hasn’t seen much success (especially after its rebranding). Audi is reportedly ready to pull the plug on its production and even sell the factory where it’s made. Until the automaker launches a new large electric SUV, the Q6 E-Tron will have to fill that role, and it has a lot going for it, including plenty of range.

The base Q6 E-Tron comes with a single 322 horsepower motor powering the rear wheels, allowing it to accelerate from zero to 60 mph in 6.3 seconds. This model can be equipped with the range-extending Ultra package, which replaces the standard-fit 19-inch wheels with more efficient 18-inch wheels wearing low-rolling resistance tires that allow it to travel up to 321 miles on one charge.

The $67,095 Q6 E-Tron Quattro variant adds a front-axle motor, giving the Q6 all-wheel drive. The Quattro makes 456 hp output, sprints to 60 in 4.9 seconds and has an EPA range of 307 miles. The most powerful version is the $74,195 SQ6 E-Tron, with a dual-motor, 509-hp powertrain. Zero to 60 takes 4.1 seconds.

The SQ6 E-Tron is not quite as powerful as the top trim of its sister vehicle, the 630-hp Macan Turbo Electric. Audi is most likely leaving room in the lineup for an even more powerful RS Q6 to launch down the line.

The SQ6 is the only version with a top speed of 143 mph; the other two are limited to 130 mph. All variants draw from the same 100-kilowatt-hour battery with a usable capacity of 94.9 kWh, and all have the same 4,400-pound maximum tow rating. Thanks to the use of the 800-volt PPE platform shared with the Porsche Macan EV, the electric Q6 can charge from 10 to 80% in 21 minutes at up to 270 kW.

In the U.S., the Q6 E-Tron is offered in three trim levels available for all powertrain variants. Base Premium trim cars get 19-inch wheels as standard, as well as adaptive cruise control, LED headlights with dynamic turn signals and a 14.5-inch infotainment display. The Premium grade is slightly different for the SQ6 model, which has 20-inch wheels, adaptive sport air suspension, upgraded LED daytime running lights, heated and massaging front seats and sporty interior and exterior design touches standard.

Move up to Premium Plus, and the Q6 gets Adaptive Cruise Assist, an augmented reality head-up display, a Bang & Olufsen sound system, digital DRLs, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel and a panoramic roof. The top-tier Prestige grade adds adaptive air suspension, a 10.9-inch touchscreen for the front passenger and seven different light signatures for the headlight DRLs. The SQ6 Prestige also adds double glazing for the front windows and fancy-looking OLED rear lights.

Audi hasn’t released any images showing the U.S.-spec Q6 E-Tron, but it will look a lot like the S grade sold in Europe (pictured). The first deliveries are set to begin before the end of 2024.