Lucid Motors is having a great year in terms of sales.

Its sole EV, the Air sedan, had its third consecutive record quarter.

Lucid Motors, the California-based luxury automaker that has just one model in its lineup–the Air four-door sedan–marked its third straight quarter of record deliveries. In the third quarter, Lucid Air deliveries went up 91% to a record 2,781 units.

Production also went up 16% year-over-year and reached 1,805 vehicles in Q3, which means the remaining 976 units went out of inventory. The main reason for the uptick in sales is the healthy manufacturer discounts, which reached an average of $19,403 in the third quarter, an increase of 28% year-over-year, according to Motor Intelligence quoted by Automotive News.

A part of that big chunk of incentives comes from the $7,500 federal tax credit which can be applied to any EV when leasing. That’s important for Lucid because the Air sedan doesn’t qualify for the tax credit when purchasing.

Lucid Motors delivered 2,394 EVs in the second quarter, 70% more year-over-year and 22% more than in Q1. From the beginning of the year, the California startup manufactured 5,643 cars and delivered 7,142 units–the difference between production and sales is represented by inventory vehicles from last year when Lucid assembled more cars than it delivered.

By contrast, during the entirety of 2023, the company churned out 8,428 cars and delivered 6,001 Air EVs. In total, Lucid made an estimated 21,000 cars and delivered nearly 18,000 units. This means there are still an estimated 3,000 EVs in inventory.

Granted, these are still rookie numbers compared to Tesla, BMW, Ford, Hyundai and Kia. But all these other carmakers have a more diversified portfolio and lower selling prices. Lucid, meanwhile, is a (very expensive) one-product show, but not for long.

The Lucid Air electric sedan is manufactured at the firm’s main facility in Casa Grande, Arizona. There’s also an assembly line in Saudi Arabia that puts together cars from kits sent from the United States. The Air is sold in the U.S., Canada, parts of Europe and the Middle East.

Stateside, the luxury EV has a starting price of $71,475 including shipping, but prices go as high as $250,000 for the top-spec Air Sapphire that comes with 1,234 horsepower. Most trim levels offer over 400 miles of range on a full charge, while the Air Grand Touring is the longest-range EV in the U.S. with an EPA-estimated 516 miles.

Later this year, Lucid will start production of its second model, the Gravity SUV, which will retail for an estimated $80,000. Then, a smaller all-electric crossover will join the lineup for a more affordable estimated price of about $50,000.