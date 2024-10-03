Ford sold a record number of all-electric vehicles in the third quarter.

The F-150 Lightning was the best-seller, while the Mustang Mach-E's sales declined.

Hybrids also posted solid gains.

Ford is the second best-selling electric vehicle brand in the United States this year, behind only Tesla, with sales figures going up 45% compared to last year's January-September period.

In the third quarter, the biggest gains were recorded by the F-150 Lightning all-electric pickup truck, which saw sales numbers more than double year over year. Ford sold 7,162 units of the Lightning in Q3 2024, up from the 3,503 units in Q3 of last year.

The E-Transit van also went up 12.9%, with 2,955 units sold in the previous quarter. However, the Mustang Mach-E saw its sales numbers go down from 14,842 units in Q3 2023 to 13,392 this past quarter, a decline of 9.8%.

Year-to-date, Ford sold 22,807 F-150 Lightning EVs, an increase of 86% year-over-year, 35,626 Mustang Mach-Es (up 23.4%) and 9,256 E-Transit vans (up 67.4%).

Overall, Ford’s all-electric vehicle sales in the third quarter of this year amounted to 23,509 units, up 12.2% from last year’s 20,962 vehicles. Year-to-date, Ford sold 67,689 EVs, up 45% compared to last year’s 46,671 units.

By comparison, General Motors sold a little over 32,000 EVs in Q3 2024 in the United States. This means GM outsold Ford in the EV sector in the previous quarter, but Ford claims it outsold everybody but Tesla from the beginning of the year to the end of September.

The F-150 Lightning was Ford's best-selling EV in Q3 2024 Meanwhile, quarterly sales of the Mustang Mach-E went down

Hybrids saw even higher gains, with Ford claiming it’s the best-selling hybrid truck maker in the United States with a 77% market share. All in all, the carmaker’s hybrid vehicle sales went up 38% in Q3, from 34,861 units last year to 48,101 cars this year. Year-to-date, Ford sold 140,344 hybrids in the U.S., up 45.4% from last year’s 96,514 units.

The F-150 Hybrid is America’s best-selling hybrid pickup truck, with 20,129 units sold in the third quarter–64% more year-over-year. The Maverick hybrid sold 16,561 units in Q3, 22% more than last year.

The company’s internal combustion vehicle sales declined but still outpace the all-electric and hybrid models combined. Ford sold 432,429 combustion-powered vehicles in the third quarter, down 2.8% year-over-year, and 1,340,139 units year-to-date, down 1.8% year-over-year.

This is great news for Ford amid a slowing market for cars of all kinds, with the industry recording a 2% decline in the third quarter. With high interest rates

Here's a breakdown of Ford's sales performance in Q3 2024:

Model Q3 2024 Sales Q3 2023 Sales Year-to-date 2024 Year-to-date 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning 7,162 3,503 22,807 12,260 Ford Mustang Mach-E 13,392 14,842 35,626 28,882 Ford E-Transit 2,955 2,617 9,256 5,529 Electric vehicles 23,509 20,962 67,689 46,671 Hybrid vehicles 48,101 34,861 140,344 96,514 Internal combustion vehicles 432,429 444,681 1,340,139 1,364,887