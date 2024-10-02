Mitsubishi gives the fourth generation a subtle visual makeover and a larger infotainment screen.

It also gains a larger 22.7 kWh battery that boosts WLTP electric range to 53 miles.

The new Outlander PHEV officially debuts in Europe.

Mitsubishi has revealed the refreshed Outlander PHEV revised for the 2025 model year, which looks almost identical but packs important changes under the skin. While visual changes are minimal, it boasts an improved powertrain, a larger battery and a completely new infotainment system.

This update of the fourth-generation Outlander PHEV coincides with the announcement that it’s coming to Europe starting in March 2025. The biggest news with this update is the increased battery capacity, which has gone up from 20 kilowatt-hours to 22.7 kWh. This is enough for an electric-only WLTP range of 53 miles (86 km), and thanks to a larger fuel tank, its total combined range from electricity and gasoline has increased to 524 miles (844 km).

Gallery: Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV (2025)

37 Photos Mitsubishi

The combustion engine is the same 2.4-liter naturally aspirated gas engine, which is complemented by two electric motors for a combined output of 302 horsepower (up from 252 hp) and a 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) time of 7.9 seconds. Mitsubishi says it has improved the S-AWC all-wheel drive system to provide better traction, while the suspension has been tweaked for improved handling and the steering to make parking easier while also enhancing feel.

What makes the latest Mitsubishi PHEV powertrain unique is its ability to function in both parallel and series hybrid modes. In series hybrid mode, the combustion engine solely acts as a generator and doesn’t power the wheels, essentially working like an extended-range electric vehicle like the Mazda MX-30 R-EV.

If you regularly charge the Outlander PHEV, you can expect it to come close to its manufacturer-claimed efficiency of 0.8 liters/100km, equivalent to 294 mpg. In Europe, it will have both Type 2 and CHAdeMO ports, while in the U.S., the former is replaced with a J1772—it has one port on each side of the vehicle. It’s also one of the few plug-in hybrids with DC fast charging capability and a maximum power of 50 kW, which gave the pre-refresh model the ability to charge to 80% in 38 minutes.

Telling the new and old Outlanders apart is difficult. The new one has a revised grille with active shutters, slightly different rear lights and new-design 20-inch wheels. Inside, the big change is the new larger 12.3-inch infotainment screen (up from 9 inches in the older model). Three new and improved audio systems complete the list of additions.

Mitsubishi will detail market-specific versions of the revised model closer to its public debut in 2025.