Ford launches a plug-in hybrid version for the mid-size Ranger pickup.

It's powered by a 2.3-liter gasoline engine and an electric motor housed inside the 10-speed automatic transmission.

Ford is putting its money where its mouth is. After canceling an upcoming all-electric three-row SUV and pledging to bring more hybrid and plug-in hybrid models to the market, the American automaker has revealed the Ranger PHEV mid-size pickup in Germany today.

Bigger than the American-spec Maverick hybrid compact pickup, the Ranger with a plug is powered by a 2.3-liter gasoline engine that sends power to all four wheels through a 10-speed modular automatic transmission and a two-speed transfer case. There’s also a lockable rear differential on offer for those tricky trips off the beaten track.

That 10-speed auto houses a 75-kilowatt (100-horsepower) electric motor that can work either on its own or together with the combustion engine to provide a total system output of 279 hp and 509 pound-feet of torque–more than the Ranger Raptor’s standard 430 lb-ft. And because the e-motor is inside the transmission, drivers can use four-wheel drive even when the 2.3-liter lump under the hood is turned off. There’s also regenerative braking.

Power for the electric motor comes from an 11.8-kWh (usable) battery pack that’s nestled between specially engineered frame rails. The battery offers a WLTP range of over 28 miles and charging it from empty to full takes less than four hours, according to Ford, although the automaker didn’t mention how potent the on-board charger is.

Four EV-related driving modes are available, including Auto EV, EV Now, EV Later and EV Charge. Similar to the hybrid and all-electric F-150, the Ranger PHEV comes as standard with a 2.3 kW electrical outlet in the bed which can be used to power tools or appliances, but Ford also offers an upgraded package with two 15-amp outlets in the back delivering a combined maximum power of 6.9 kW–3.45 kW for each outlet.

With revised suspension compared to its conventionally powered sibling, the plug-in Ranger can carry a payload of up to 2,205 lbs and can tow up to 7,716 lbs. The smaller Maverick can only tow up to 4,000 lbs, while the maximum payload is 1,500 lbs, so the Ranger PHEV makes a lot more sense if you’re looking for a more capable machine that can also run on electricity alone.

The new Ford Ranger PHEV will be available in Europe starting in the spring of 2025 in Wildtrak and XLT trim levels. A PHEV-exclusive Stormtrak launch edition is also in the works with all sorts of goodies as standard, including 18-inch wheels, fender vents, matrix LED headlights, a 360-degree camera system and a 10-speaker B&O sound system.

The Europe-bound plug-in Ranger will be built in Silverton, South Africa. We don’t know if or when the PHEV pickup will arrive in the United States, but the official press release mentions a global debut for the model, so it’s likely that the truck will someday make it stateside as well.