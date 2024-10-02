- U.S. deliveries of the all-electric Porsche Macan are underway.
- Going through the online configurator, things get expensive fast.
Deliveries of the 2024 Porsche Macan Electric are officially underway in the United States. This means you can expect your battery-powered crossover to arrive soon at a Porsche Center if you configured one.
If you haven’t configured one, you can visit the Porsche website and go crazy with all the options available, only if just for giggles. I know I did, and the result was quite shocking. It turns out that a fully kitted-out 2024 Porsche Macan Turbo Electric costs a little over $150,000, which is a lot of money for a mid-size crossover.
The base Macan Turbo Electric goes from $105,300, so after adding almost all the options possible–and there are a lot of them–its price has gone up by 50%. Compared to the entry-level Macan Electric that starts at $75,300, a generously appointed Macan Turbo Electric is double the price.
The most expensive option appears to be a paint-to-sample exterior color from Porsche Manufaktur which costs a whopping $13,140. Then, there are things like the Deviated Stitching Interior Package and Deviated Leather Seat Center which add another $4,730, the $2,570 dual-tone leather upholstery, the $1,410 off-road design package, $2,530 augmented reality heads-up display and $4,710 Burmester sound system.
One could even select the option to have the rear parcel shelf and seat bases covered in leather, which I didn’t do, but to each his own, I guess.
All Porsche Macan Electric versions are powered by an 800-volt, 100-kilowatt-hour battery pack that can be recharged at a maximum rate of 270 kilowatts for a 10% to 80% top-up in 21 minutes, according to Porsche.
The base Macan Electric is rear-wheel drive and starts at $75,300 without destination. It has a maximum power output of 335 horsepower and can sprint from zero to 60 miles per hour in 5.4 seconds. The Macan 4 Electric costs $78,800, comes with dual-motor all-wheel drive and can reach 60 mph in 4.9 seconds thanks to its 402 hp maximum output. It’s also the longest-range version with 308 miles of driving on a full charge, according to the EPA.
The Macan 4S Electric ups the all-wheel drive system’s output to 509 hp and lowers the 0-60 time to 3.9 seconds. It starts at $85,900.
The most powerful and fastest, the Macan Turbo Electric, starts from $105,300. It has an EPA-estimated range of 288 miles, a maximum power of 630 hp and can do the 0-60 sprint in 3.1 seconds.
The 2024 Porsche Macan electric is a big deal for the German sportscar maker. In some markets, it replaces the combustion-powered Macan (not in the United States, though), which was the company’s best-selling model. In other words, the battery-powered Macan has a lot riding on its shoulders.