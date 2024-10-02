U.S. deliveries of the all-electric Porsche Macan are underway.

Going through the online configurator, things get expensive fast.

Deliveries of the 2024 Porsche Macan Electric are officially underway in the United States. This means you can expect your battery-powered crossover to arrive soon at a Porsche Center if you configured one.

If you haven’t configured one, you can visit the Porsche website and go crazy with all the options available, only if just for giggles. I know I did, and the result was quite shocking. It turns out that a fully kitted-out 2024 Porsche Macan Turbo Electric costs a little over $150,000, which is a lot of money for a mid-size crossover.

The base Macan Turbo Electric goes from $105,300, so after adding almost all the options possible–and there are a lot of them–its price has gone up by 50%. Compared to the entry-level Macan Electric that starts at $75,300, a generously appointed Macan Turbo Electric is double the price.

The most expensive option appears to be a paint-to-sample exterior color from Porsche Manufaktur which costs a whopping $13,140. Then, there are things like the Deviated Stitching Interior Package and Deviated Leather Seat Center which add another $4,730, the $2,570 dual-tone leather upholstery, the $1,410 off-road design package, $2,530 augmented reality heads-up display and $4,710 Burmester sound system.

One could even select the option to have the rear parcel shelf and seat bases covered in leather, which I didn’t do, but to each his own, I guess.

All Porsche Macan Electric versions are powered by an 800-volt, 100-kilowatt-hour battery pack that can be recharged at a maximum rate of 270 kilowatts for a 10% to 80% top-up in 21 minutes, according to Porsche.

51 Photos

The base Macan Electric is rear-wheel drive and starts at $75,300 without destination. It has a maximum power output of 335 horsepower and can sprint from zero to 60 miles per hour in 5.4 seconds. The Macan 4 Electric costs $78,800, comes with dual-motor all-wheel drive and can reach 60 mph in 4.9 seconds thanks to its 402 hp maximum output. It’s also the longest-range version with 308 miles of driving on a full charge, according to the EPA.

The Macan 4S Electric ups the all-wheel drive system’s output to 509 hp and lowers the 0-60 time to 3.9 seconds. It starts at $85,900.

The most powerful and fastest, the Macan Turbo Electric, starts from $105,300. It has an EPA-estimated range of 288 miles, a maximum power of 630 hp and can do the 0-60 sprint in 3.1 seconds.

The 2024 Porsche Macan electric is a big deal for the German sportscar maker. In some markets, it replaces the combustion-powered Macan (not in the United States, though), which was the company’s best-selling model. In other words, the battery-powered Macan has a lot riding on its shoulders.