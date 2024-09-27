Porsche Macan owners can charge for free at Electrify America stations for a year.

Each session is limited to 30 minutes, but that should be plenty.

The electric Macan can go from 10% to 80% state of charge in 21 minutes.

The 2024 Porsche Macan Electric comes with one year of free charging at Electrify America’s network of DC fast chargers. It’s a nice perk for a car that costs anywhere between $77,000 and $105,000, but bear in mind that the free charging sessions are limited to 30 minutes.

Moreover, the electric Macan has Plug&Charge on Electrify America. After setting it up for the first time, owners will be able to simply pull up to a charger and plug in the cable, and the session will start automatically without doing anything else. Alternatively, drivers can use the My Porsche app to manage charging sessions.

The 30-minute limit might appear low, but it should be more than enough for long road trips or short top-ups around town. Thanks to its 800-volt electrical architecture, the electric Macan can charge at speeds of up to 270 kilowatts, so when connected to a 350-kW stall, it can go from 10% to 80% state of charge in just 21 minutes.

“The Macan Electric is perfectly complemented by our Hyper-Fast charging network delivering speeds of up to 350 kW,” said Robert Barrosa, president and CEO of Electrify America. “Beyond the impressive charging speeds, Macan customers will benefit from either the seamless Plug&Charge feature or using the My Porsche app to start charging. With Plug&Charge activated, drivers can simply plug in and start charging, streamlining their charging experience, and saving even more time.”

The 2024 Porsche Macan Electric is the German sportscar maker’s first fully-fledged battery-powered crossover. Bound to replace the gas-powered Macan–which was by far the best-selling Porsche in recent years–in the European Union, it’s clear that a lot is riding on the new EV’s shoulders.

Electrify America currently has more than 950 stations with over 4,250 DC fast chargers in North America. It operates 150 kW and 350 kW stalls in 47 states plus the District of Columbia and five Canadian provinces.