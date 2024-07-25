For the first time, Porsche has officially shown off the fourth-generation Cayenne, albeit with heavy camouflage. But it's no secret that this time, it's also a rival to the likes of Tesla and Rivian when it goes on sale sometime in 2025 or 2026. But Porsche's also got a back-up plan of sorts if those buyers aren't ready to go fully electric.

Unlike the Porsche Macan, which now exists solely as an EV (some older gas units are still on sale in the U.S.), Porsche is taking no such risks with the Cayenne. That means adopting a multi-pronged approach by offering multiple powertrain options. That’s in line with industry trends as automakers recalibrate their EV plans after witnessing uneven sales growth and taking a massive beating in terms of profits.

Get Fully Charged The future of performance cars is electric too. Electric motors leave gas engines in the dust when it comes to raw performance. We've seen Tesla Model S Plaids and Lucid Air Sapphires destroy even the most expensive gas powered supercars in a straight line. Porsche is going increasingly electric too. It first electrified the Macan and now has an all electric Cayenne in the pipeline.

“In the middle of the decade, the fourth generation will set standards in the segment as an electric SUV,” Oliver Blume, CEO of Porsche AG, said in a statement. “At the same time, into the next decade, our customers will still be able to choose from a wide range of powerful and efficient combustion and hybrid models.” The statement added that the current, third-generation Cayenne "will be further upgraded and will continue to be offered alongside the fourth, all-electric generation."

The automaker already sells plug-in hybrid and gas-powered Cayennes in the U.S., Europe, Asia and other parts of the world. In the U.S., the plug-in hybrid is available with both V6 (Cayenne E-Hybrid) and V8 (Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid) engines and has a WLTP range of 56 miles. Its EPA numbers are not available yet.

The Cayenne EV will ride on the same Premium Platform Electric (PPE) as other upscale Volkswagen Group electric models, such as the Macan EV and the Audi Q6 E-Tron. Both have gotten generally excellent reviews so far. Thanks to the PPE’s 800-volt architecture, the Macan EV can charge at 270 kilowatts and is capable of adding a 10-80% range in 21 minutes, so expect similar charging performance from the Cayenne EV, too.

That said, the teaser images don’t give away much, apart from the 911-like cooling ducts upfront and the fact that it retains a similar silhouette as the current gas-powered Cayenne.

However, the Cayenne EV is set to arrive at a time when Porsche is scaling back its once-ambitious EV plans. The automaker previously anticipated that electrified models would account for more than 80% of new car sales by 2030. But Porsche told Reuters this week that now depends on “consumer demand and development of electromobility.”

2024 Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid.

Still, the Cayenne remains a crucial part of Porsche's journey. Porsche launched it in the early 2000s when its financials were ringing the alarm bells. Then the Cayenne arrived, offering buyers a luxurious, spacious, performance-focused and off-road capable family SUV. It prevented Porsche from spiraling downward again, generating profits that were reinvested in the company's indulgent sports car projects.

Over the years, along with the smaller Macan, it has played a big role in keeping Porsche’s balance sheets looking healthy. Now Porsche hopes that the electric model will herald another new era for the brand, similar to how the gas model did back in 2002.

