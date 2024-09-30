Tesla is pushing the so-called Full Self-Driving (Supervised) advanced driving assistant system to some Cybertruck owners.

The over-the-air software update includes an early access build of FSD (Supervised).

Nearly a year after deliveries of the controversial Tesla Cybertruck started in November 2023, the American EV maker is finally pushing the so-called Full Self-Driving (Supervised) advanced driving assistance system (ADAS) to the angular pickup.

But don’t get your hopes up because the update is not for everybody, at least for the moment. According to several posts on the Cybertruck Owners Club forum, a select few customers got an early access build of FSD with a new over-the-air software update yesterday, The software version is 2024.32.20 and it includes the latest version of FSD (supervised) 12.5.5.

Technically, Tesla kept its promise of delivering the driving assistance system to Cybertruck owners in September, even though not all customers will get to enjoy the feature on their stainless steel trucks. Previously, the company enabled parking assistance features in the Cybertruck and the ability to lock the front differential on the tri-motor version of the EV, among others, but the highly debated Full Self-Driving (Supervised) was delayed several times.

In May, Tesla CEO Elon Musk suggested the Cybertruck would get FSD in late June, saying that development was progressing at a faster pace than expected. That didn’t happen, but now an unknown number of people are getting prompts to install a new software version that includes FSD.

Forum users who experienced FSD on the Cybertruck said that the recently released Actual Smart Summon (ASS), which allows the user to retrieve the car from a distance without anyone sitting behind the steering wheel, is still unavailable. One user described FSD (Supervised) on the Cybertruck as being “both a magical experience and mundane at the same exact time” because the driver still has to pay full attention to the road when the feature is activated.

Your browser does not support the video tag. A video of FSD (Supervised) working on a Cybertruck. Source: espresso-drumbeat / Cybertruck Owners Club forum

That’s similar to what AMCI Testing, an independent testing firm, found after reviewing Tesla’s driving assistance system on a brand-new Model 3 running the latest hardware and software on over 1,000 miles of roads. "What's most disconcerting and unpredictable is that you may watch FSD successfully negotiate a specific scenario many times–often on the same stretch of road or intersection–only to have it inexplicably fail the next time," the firm said.

We don’t know when FSD (Supervised) will roll out to all Cybertruck owners, so we’ll just have to wait and see when that happens. Tesla is currently busy working on its Robotaxi reveal on October 10, an event where the automaker will try to impress the world with its vision-based self-driving system that will allegedly power thousands and thousands of vehicles and enable their owners to stay at home and make money while their cars are out and about ferrying people from point A to point B. That’s what Musk said in 2016, at least.

According to the automakers, the Full Self-Driving (Supervised) ADAS can automatically steer, brake and accelerate on highways and city streets and can automatically stop at red lights and stop signs. However, despite its name, it's considered a Level 2 system on SAE's levels of driving automation table, meaning the driver is still responsible for the car's behavior. Tesla

Tesla recognizes this on its website: "Autopilot is a hands-on driver assistance system that is intended to be used only with a fully attentive driver. It does not turn a Tesla into a self-driving vehicle nor does it make a vehicle autonomous."