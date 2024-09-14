An epic 11,000-mile journey was undertaken by a pair of lightly modified Tesla Cybertrucks.

The two EVs traveled from Florida to the end of Canada's Dempster Highway.

Along the way, the team donated six Level 2 chargers that will make life easier for EV owners who want to go on the same route.

The Tesla Cybertruck has had its fair share of criticism, from its controversial looks and somewhat underwhelming range to the reliability issues encountered by some owners. But none of these things seem to have influenced what might be the longest and most challenging road trip done by a Cybertruck yet.

It’s called the Arctic Cybertrek and it involves two slightly modified Tesla pickup trucks that traveled from Florida to the freezing town of Tuktoyaktuk at the end of Canada’s Dempster Highway. That’s 5,500 miles one way and 11,000 miles round trip–all without using a drop of gasoline or diesel to recharge the EVs.

Four people were behind the inspiring trip: Justin Damaree, known as The Bearded Tesla, Rafael Santoni and Nancy Santoni, known as Teslatino and Teslatina, and professional kite flier and Tesla investor Gary Mark. The team used a pair of Cybertruck that were fitted with some goodies from Unplugged Performance and a custom roof rack from Urander, among other things.

The members predominantly used the Tesla Supercharger network to top-up their Cybertrucks on the way to Canada, but DC fast chargers from other providers were needed too. The trek was mostly stress-free, with some instances where third-party chargers wouldn’t work, but eventually got going after getting in touch with the company’s tech support team–not ideal, but at least they could stay on track.

In the vast emptiness of Canada’s Northwest Territories, however, there are precisely zero Tesla Superchargers, so a bit of planning was needed to keep the EVs running. To get to the end of the Dempster Highway, a 460-mile unpaved highway that leads to the Arctic Ocean, the team got in touch with several shops and other facilities that had the necessary mains hookup to top-up the batteries on the trucks.

To make things sweeter for EV drivers who might want to go on the same adventure, no fewer than six Tesla Level 2 wall chargers were donated along the way, but as of now, just one is operational, according to Tesla’s charger map. The rest are set to go online sooner rather than later.

As for the cars, they had zero issues and proved to be great adventure vehicles–something you’d expect from a $100,000+ car.