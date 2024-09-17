Kia is reconsidering resurrecting the Stinger as an EV

Success of recent "emotional" EVs could help drive Kia's decision

Some big changes have to happen in order for it to actually sell well this time around

The Kia Stinger could be making a comeback. Despite the automaker having already pulled the plug on the gas version of the sedan after the 2023 model year, the sporty sedan still lives on in the hearts of the folks at Kia. That includes the company's President, Ho-sung Song, who recently confirmed that an all-new electrified version of the Stinger is "under study."

For those unfamiliar (and if that's you, we need to talk), the Stinger is one of those cool cars that nobody expected, especially from Kia. It's a sporty, rear-drive sedan—or liftback, if you want to get technical—with some serious kick. Something you'd expect from the likes of the Germans and not from Kia. And despite it being such a unique offering with high praise from reviewers, it didn't exactly skyrocket to the top of Kia's sales charts. Quite the opposite, actually, planted in the bottom three every year that it was sold.

But now Kia's sister brand, Hyundai, isn't just making waves with an onslaught of new performance models like the Ioniq 5 N and N Vision 74 concept—it's making straight-up typhoons. So, naturally, Kia's bigwigs are scratching their heads, wondering how they, too, can tap into this market. Should they give the world another Stinger?

What Made The Stinger Special

I alluded to it before, but the Kia Stinger truly was a one-of-a-kind for the brand. Hell, it wasn't just a cool car for Kia; it was a standout car, period.

Kia Stinger And EV6 GT

You could option the Stinger with a 368-horsepower twin-turbo 3.3-liter V6, and it sent all of that power to the rear wheels. Sure, it didn't have a row-your-own gearbox, but it did have sharp handling and was rather tossable in stock form. And if you wanted the same out of any other car brands, you'd be shopping for a BMW 3-series or maybe Audi A5.

Despite all of its quirks, the Stinger never really pulled the sales numbers that made is a standout success. After all, it's a sedan in an SUV-loving world, and its pricing ran parallel to its luxury German counterparts. Perhaps both were reasons that the Stinger didn't sell very well. I mean, it's not like most Audi buyers are cross-shopping a Korean sports car, right?

So Just Slap An Electric Drivetrain In It

It's hard to ignore the marketing tactics in EVs right now. They're one of two things: extremely practical, almost appliance like; or, a completely emotional purchase.

The Stinger was already a very emotional car that required a special buyer. The thing is, both Kia and Hyundai are seeing success by invoking an emotional response from its EV buyers. Kia has already shown that it's perfectly capable in building a compelling electric car—just look at the EV6 and EV6 GT. But now, bring back a cult classic, and you might have a recipe for success.

The biggest question at hand is whether or not an electric Stinger will have the same emotional appeal that it had when powered by its twin-turbo V6.

On one hand, EVs are quick—like, really quick. The instantaneous torque from a complete stop make electric cars (especially those tuned to be sporty) an absolute blast to drive. But, they're still missing the carnal growl of an exhaust note and rushing air gulped up by turbochargers. Kia has to make some serious moves with an electrified Stinger, and it knows it.

"That kind of model is under study," said Song, referencing the potential resurrection of the Stinger. "What kind of model can help build the brand? This is what we are now studying."

The Dilemma: Play Safe, Or Go Big?

Kia has found itself in quite a predicament. If the Stinger's reincarnation is too tame, it risks getting made fun of at the playground and losing out on a potential cash grab. But if it really, truly builds a performance EV modeled after the original, it not only has to convince buyers that it's better than the original, but persuade them to actually buy it this time.

The original Stinger was a really big swing for Kia. And while it was an amazing car, the ball didn't quite make it over the fence for a full-fledged home run. After all, Kia does one thing really well: it makes sensible, affordable cars. And with hit after hit in the EV world (just look at the EV6, EV9, and EV3—soon to be available in the U.S.), a Stinger EV doesn't seem like a bad idea.

Either way, Kia will need to make a decision soon. And if the brand is willing to roll the dice, it could win big this time around.