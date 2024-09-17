Kia's electric car range will soon be bolstered by new models. Following the arrival of the new EV3 compact, the smaller and cheaper EV2 will be added. This electric crossover will be the brand's first car developed specifically for the European market.

What Will It Look Like?

Our rendering gives a glimpse of the future Kia EV2. The new small Korean electric car will have a design inspired by that of the brand's large battery-powered cars, specifically the EV9 and then adopted by the EV3.

In particular, the front light clusters with their sickle-shaped light signature should be found on the EV2, combined with a rather square hood positioned under a very vertical windscreen. The overall length should be about 13 feet, or some 12 inches shorter than the EV3. The EV2 should be a perfect fit for European cities.

How Much Range Will It Have?

The EV2 should feature specs comparable to the small Hyundai Inster, the EV2's "sister." We expect the EV2 to have two different battery packs: one with 42 kWh of cpapcity featuring LFP chemistry and the other with 62 kWh of capacity featuring NMC chemistry.

According to the WLTP cycle, the range should be 186 (42 kWh) or 273 miles (62 kWh).

How Much Will The Kia EV2 Cost?

Depending on the version, pricing is expected to be between £17,000 and £25,000, or about $22,000 to $33,000.

The Competition

When it goes on sale, the new Kia EV2 will be part of the resurgent A segment, which is now home to some key new models, including the Citroën C3, Fiat Grande Panda, Dacia and Hyundai Inster.

Where Will It Be Sold?

Kia CEO Song Ho-sung made it clear that this is a European-only car, stating, "We don't plan to release the model in Korea, but may consider it later depending on market conditions." There's a near-zero chance of it being sold in the U.S.

When Will The EV2 Go On Sale?

Kia's CEO stated regarding the EV2 launch, "The EV2 will be released in the European market in 2026."