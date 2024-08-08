The upcoming all-electric Porsche Macan might become Porsche's longest-range EV model thanks to its 100-kilowatt-hour battery and the new entry-level, rear-wheel drive version.

The manufacturer has not disclosed the EPA-estimated range yet, but we know that about 300 miles is possible, even for the AWD versions.

Get Fully Charged U.S. market launch in Q4 2024 The Porsche Macan is already available for order in the U.S. The first customer deliveries are expected to begin in the fourth quarter.

The Audi Q6 e-tron—Porsche Macan's direct cousin—has an EPA-estimated range of 307 miles. That's for a version with all-wheel drive, 100-kWh battery, and 19-inch wheels.

The closest Porsche Macan version would be the Macan 4 Electric, although it has 20-inch wheels. Meanwhile, the entry-level, rear-wheel drive Porsche Macan Electric should have more range due to the lack of front motor, which should mean lower losses and less weight. Potentially 310-320 miles. This would be enough to challenge the Porsche Taycan, which goes up to 318 miles.

Another indication of the maximum range is the European WLTP range figures of the Porsche Macan family. The base RWD version has 398 miles (641 km) of range, compared to 381 miles (613 km) for the AWD Porsche Macan 4 Electric. This is a 4.5% difference, which applied to 307 miles of the Audi Q6 e-tron's range would boost it to 320 miles. It should be a close race between the Macan and Taycan.

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed

(mph) 2025 Audi Q6 e-tron quattro 19-in AWD 100 307 mi* 4.9 130 2025 Audi SQ6 e-tron quattro 19-in AWD 100 275 mi* 4.1 143 2024 Porsche Macan Electric 20-in RWD 100 5.4 137 2024 Porsche Macan 4 Electric 20-in AWD 100 4.9 137 2024 Porsche Macan 4S Electric 20-in AWD 100 3.9 149 2024 Porsche Macan Turbo Electric 20-in AWD 100 3.1 162

* EPA-estimated range according to Audi

The Porsche Macan starts in the U.S. at an MSRP of $75,300, plus a destination charge of $1,995. Audi is still silent about the prices of the Q6 e-tron, but we can assume that they will be slightly lower than in the case of Porsche.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2024 Porsche Macan Electric 20-in $75,300 +$1,995 N/A $77,295 2024 Porsche Macan 4 Electric 20-in $78,800 +$1,995 N/A $80,795 2024 Porsche Macan 4S Electric 20-in $84,900 +$1,995 N/A $86,895 2024 Porsche Macan Turbo Electric 20-in $105,300 +$1,995 N/A $107,295

The cars are imported from Europe and, thus, are not eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit. The incentive might be available if you lease the car.