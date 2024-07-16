The 2024 Porsche Macan is available in two new trim levels that complete the electric crossover’s range, at least for now. Furthermore, a new off-road design pack can be specced as an option for all versions.

After debuting in Macan 4 and Macan Turbo trims at the beginning of the year, the German EV can be had in either rear-wheel drive form (called simply Macan) or in Macan 4S guise.

Get Fully Charged A Macan for (nearly) everybody In usual Porsche fashion, the all-electric Macan was first available in some of its priciest versions, but that's fixed now, as the German company launched two more trims, including a new entry-level model called simply Macan. It's the only rear-wheel drive trim and it's also the cheapest, but don't call it cheap.

The introduction of the base Macan solves one of the biggest problems with the battery-powered sports crossover, and that’s the price. But while it is the cheapest of the lineup, starting at $77,295 including destination, you can’t exactly call it cheap. Meanwhile, the Macan 4S, which slots between the Macan 4 and Macan Turbo, starts at $86,895 including destination charge.

All versions are powered by the same 800-volt, 100-kilowatt-hour battery pack that can be recharged at a maximum rate of 270 kilowatts for a 10 to 80% top-up in around 21 minutes, according to Porsche.

The entry-level, rear-wheel drive Macan has a single electric motor–the same as the one fitted on the rear axle of the Macan 4–that has a maximum output of 250 kW (335 horsepower) and 415 pound-feet of torque with Launch Control enabled. The zero to 60 miles per hour sprint is done in 5.4 seconds, while the top speed is 136 miles per hour.

The cheapest electric Macan is also the lightest, with Porsche saying that it’s 243 pounds thinner than the Macan 4. This means it will likely boast the longest driving range of the lineup, seeing how all trims have the same battery, but the German automaker doesn’t have exact range numbers yet, and the EPA ratings aren’t available either.

When the Macan 4 and Macan Turbo debuted earlier this year, the WLTP rating was between 321-381 miles, so it’s possible that the new, lighter Macan RWD could go at least 300 miles on a full charge in real-world conditions, but we’ll have to see it to believe it.

Moving on to the more powerful Macan 4S, it features a beefier rear electric motor and a stronger 600-amp silicon carbide pulse inverter, whereas the rear-wheel drive Macan has a 480-amp pulse inverter with silicon carbide transistors.

Porsche says the new Macan 4S has a total system output of 330 kW (442 hp) with a maximum output of up to 380 kW (509 hp) when overboost is engaged. With Launch Control activated, the maximum torque is 578 lb-ft, allowing for a 0-60 mph acceleration in 3.9 seconds.

So, for a quick roundup of the Macan lineup, we have the rear-wheel drive version with up to 335 hp and 415 lb-ft, the Macan 4 with up to 402 hp and 479 lb-ft, the Macan 4S with up to 509 hp and 578 lb-ft, and finally the Macan Turbo with up to 630 hp and 833 lb-ft. Traditionally, Porsche has offered a Turbo S variant of its cars at some point during their lives, so it could be possible that the electric Macan will get an even more powerful trim, but we’ll have to wait and see if that happens.

Getting back to the new stuff, both the rear-drive Macan and the Macan 4S come as standard with Porsche’s Adaptive Air Suspension and the Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), while rear-wheel steering is optional. On the Macan 4S, customers can also choose the Torque Vectoring Plus feature from the options list.

The German sports car also introduced a new off-road design package that can be applied to any Macan trim. It includes a new front bumper that improves the approach angle to 17.5 degrees depending on the model and with the air suspension raised to its highest level. With the standard air suspension in the normal setting, the off-road design package increases the ground clearance by four-tenths of an inch (10 millimeters) to a total of 7.6 inches and tops out at 8.8 inches in its highest setting.

A new exterior color called Slate Grey Neo, as well as a 20-inch wheel design for the Macan S are new arrivals on the features list.

The 2024 Porsche Macan and 2024 Porsche Macan 4S are available to order now, with deliveries expected to begin in the fourth quarter. The electric Macan is manufactured in Leipzig, Germany, so it’s not eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit when purchasing, but leasing might make it eligible.